Vasco x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

After 556 days, São Januário returns to public, this Sunday, in the duel between Vasco and Cruzeiro. In this first phase of return, still in the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rio de Janeiro club and the health authorities of Rio agreed to make 1,000 tickets available.

The game of the 25th round of Serie B is of fundamental importance for the two giants of Brazilian football. Vitória keeps the dream of access. Defeat makes you more and more distant. In tenth, Vasco has 33 points. Cruzeiro is 13th, with 30. CRB is the last member of the G-4, with 41.

Streaming: TV Globo broadcasts Vasco x Cruzeiro live to RJ and MG, with narration by Luís Roberto and comments by Paulo Nunes, Roger Flores and Sandro Meira Ricci. The match also airs on SporTV and Premiere, with narration by Jaime Júnior and comments by Renata Mendonça, Fábio Júnior and Janette Arcanjo.

Real time: O ge broadcast in real time (click here to follow)

Vasco – Coach Fernando Diniz

After the debut draw with CRB, Fernando Diniz will lead his second game at Vasco. The coach shouldn’t make too many changes. Without the suspended Zeca, Riquelme should have a chance.

Probable lineup: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Morato, Cano and Léo Jabá.

Who is out: Zeca (suspended) and Michel (injured).

Hanging: Andrey, Bruno Gomes, Leandro Castan and Juninho.

Cruise – Belletti coach (Vanderlei Luxemburgo suspended)

The lineup of the team that drew with Operário, last Thursday, will be maintained. Without Bruno José and Marcinho, both in the medical department, Dudu, who did not do well in front of the Operário, gets another chance on the team.

Probable lineup: Fabius; Cáceres; Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rômulo and Claudinho; Wellington Nem, Dudu and Marcelo Moreno.

Embezzlement: Bruno José, Marcinho, Norberto, Henrique and Keke (medical department); Vanderlei Luxembourg (suspended).

Hanging: Adriano, Eduardo Brock, Giovanni, Léo Santos, Marcelo Moreno, Marcinho, Matheus Pereira, Rafael Sobis and Vanderlei Luxemburgo.