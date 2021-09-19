Veiga equals Borja is Palmeiras’ 8th top scorer in the century

This Saturday, Palmeiras beat Chapecoense by 2-0, at Arena Condá, and recovered in the Brazilian Championship, after a tough defeat by Flamengo. The first goal of the alviverde team was scored by Raphael Veiga, who climbed one more position in an important list of the club.

With the goal scored this Saturday, Veiga became the eighth best scorer for Palmeiras in the century, with 36 goals. The midfielder equaled Miguel Borja, who is on loan from Verdão to Grêmio until the end of this season.

The leader of the ranking is Dudu, who has scored 71 goals with the shirt of Palmeiras. Willian is in second place with 66 goals. Besides the two, Veiga is the only player in the current squad that appears in the top ten of the select list.

Veiga has a lot of prestige with Abel Ferreira, being the top scorer for Palmeiras since the arrival of the coach, with 21 goals in this period. Against Chapecoense, the midfielder did not play on the right, as had been happening in recent games, but centralized.

See the players with the most goals for Palmeiras in the century:

1) Dudu – 71 goals

2) Willian – 66 goals

3) Vágner Love – 54 goals

4) Valdivia – 41 goals

5) Kléber Gladiator – 39 goals

6) Diego Souza – 38 goals

7) Alex Mineiro – 37 goals

8) Raphael Veiga e Borja – 36 goals

9) Edmundo – 35 goals

Situation in Brazilian

With the triumph over Chapecoense, Palmeiras reached 38 points, in second place, seven points behind the leader Atlético-MG. On Tuesday, Verdão will face Galo himself, at Allianz Parque, at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores da América semifinal.