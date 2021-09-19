Venom: Time of Carnage | Sony highlights “expansion of the universe” in teaser

THE Sony Pictures started the countdown to ‘Venom: Time of Carnage‘, and in the publication that points out a distance of just two weeks, a detail caught the attention of fans.

“In TWO weeks, the universe is expanding in Venom: Time for Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters on October 1st,” it says.

Considering the speculations of the post-credits scene, this universe expansion makes sense.

In Venom – Time of Carnage, the relationship between Eddie and Venom (Tom Hardy) is evolving. Seeking how best to deal with the inevitable symbiosis, these two sides figure out how to live together and somehow become better together than apart.

Venom: Time of Carnage it has the direction of Andy Serkis (Mogli: Between Two Worlds). In the cast, we will have the returns of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (Venom), Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady (Carnage) and Michelle Williams like Anne.

In Brazil, the debut is scheduled for October 7th.