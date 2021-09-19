Vicarious Visions Says Consumers Should Do What They Think Best About Diablo II: Resurrected

Facebook

The developers behind Diablo II: Resurrected said consumers should “do what they think is right” when considering purchasing the game.

Diablo II: Resurrected, which will be released on September 23, is Activision Blizzard’s first game since the State of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in late July, accusing it of failing to deal with complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination.

The remake is being developed by Blizzard’s Vicarious Visions studio, a New York-based developer who was not involved in the process.

However, speaking to the Axios website (via VGC), the studio’s design director, Rob Gallerani, said the allegations still led him to review his processes and ask his own employees how he could improve his work culture.

“It was definitely very disturbing to hear this sort of thing,” he said of allegations of misconduct. “And we really wanted to support our colleagues and our coworkers. “We’ve heard a lot of really positive things [em nossa revisão interna], but I don’t think we’ll ever be able to ignore it. We always need to keep asking.”

The controversy also led the developer to verify the original content of Diablo II looking for references that might be considered problematic, but Gallerani said he found nothing.

Gallerani, however, said the changes in the remake Diablo II: Resurrected include a redesign for Amazon. He said his redesign was primarily aimed at making all the characters look more like warriors, rather than people who “walked out of a club.”