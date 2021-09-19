Video: Lightning falls near Record’s reporting team in Manaus

Lightning struck near a Record TV reporting team, at Ponta Negra Beach, in Manaus (AM), this Saturday (18th). The moment of lightning strike was spotted by the driver of the team Fred Barreto da Silva. On social networks, reporter Clayton Pascarelli, who was getting ready to go live on the program “Fala Brasil”, gave details of what happened.

“I had Anderson as a cameraman and Fred as a driver. [Tinham] a lot of lightning, a lot of thunder and Fred said just like that: ‘Clayton, I’m going to do the snaps here’ and started filming”, said the reporter in the Instagram stories.

“Then, more distant flashes began to fall, behind the buildings there in Ponta Negra. One suddenly fell behind me and I only saw the light, but as I was positioned to go live, I stayed mine, concentrating there. then Anderson [cinegrafista] he said, ‘Man, he fell behind you,’” said Pascarelli.

“Too crazy, my God! Everyone is texting me saying ‘Man, you were born again’. But I swear that at the moment I didn’t even bother,” said the reporter. According to Pascarelli, shortly thereafter, heavy rain began in the area.

