Video: Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira exchange kisses after the singer’s concert in Rio | Fun

Published 9/18/2021 15:19

The big couple that Brazil is already loving! Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira are starring in various romantic scenes out there. And this time it was no different. The lovebirds were together this Friday night, during a concert by the singer here in Rio de Janeiro. Following the handsome, the actress was hidden backstage, but ended up spotted by friends on social networks.

Who showed the scenes was the influencer David Brasil, who made waves with the samba dancer. “Disillusionment, see,” he posted making fun of the artist. That same night, Diogo exalted his girlfriend on stage. He pointed to her, who was in the audience, and made a statement before the song “Flor de Canã” made for the actress. “Someone came into my life, a wonderful person, an amazing woman. Who only brought me happiness. For me one of the greatest actresses in this country. And I wrote a song for her. I’m going to sing a little bit,” he said.

The singer took the stage with a cane and orthopedic boot. He had an Achilles tendon injury and spent part of the performance sitting. Which didn’t stop him from declaring all his crush on his new girlfriend.