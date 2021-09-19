View PlayStation Store releases between September 19th and 25th

Facebook

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5) – September 21st

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-based action adventure set in an enchanting world rich in exploration and fast-paced combat. Players find and develop a team of tiny spirit companions called Rot, honing their skills and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the mountain’s holy shrine. She struggles to discover the secrets of this forgotten community, hidden in a forest covered with vegetation, where wandering spirits end up trapped.

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (PS4, PS5) – September 21st

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All raises the bar on the series’ fierce competitive action – but each race is just one battle in a much larger war. Your success and reputation will depend on your performance, how you modify your vehicles and the experience you accumulate along the way. Customize, step on the accelerator and defeat all opponents to be crowned champion.

World War Z Aftermath (PS4) – September 21st

World War Z: Aftermath is a kind of expansion of the original game, World War Z. It contains all the content present in World War Z: Game of the Year Edition and several other new features, such as two new locations: Rome and Russia. We also have new characters, new monsters, first-person mode and cross-play between consoles and PC.

Subdivision Infinity DX (PS5) – September 22

Enter the cabin of an intergalactic fighter ship and explore outer space. With more than 30 immersive story missions and side quests that give rise to diverse solar systems, Subdivision Infinity is an action-packed journey of ship-to-ship combat, boss battles and more in the dazzling wilderness of the cosmos.

Crisis Wing (PS4, PS5) – September 22nd

Push your shoot’em up skills to the limit in nostalgic pixel art style. Crisis Wing has been carefully designed to bring back the frenetic action of arcade classics! With 7 levels of vertical scrolling, upgradable weapons and cooperative multiplayer, Crisis Wing combines modern gameplay with nostalgic presentation, enriched by an FM soundtrack and CRT filters for an authentic old school experience. From hordes of enemies to boss battles that span the entire screen, Crisis Wing poses a formidable challenge, yet still accessible to novices. In training mode you can replay levels with infinite lives. Score Attack and Boss Rush bonus games extend the experience even further by including unique levels and bosses. Are you ready to take off?

Diablo II: Resurrected (PS4, PS5) – September 23

Diablo II: Resurrected is a remastered version of the classic action RPG Diablo II. Chase the mysterious Dark Wanderer and battle the denizens of hell as you unravel the fate of the Ultimate Evils, Diablo, Mephisto and Baal.

Rhythm of the Universe: IONIA (PS4, PS VR) – September 23

Save the Harp, an endangered mythical being, by solving puzzles rooted in music theory. Hands-on interactions between the VR controls draw in the sounds of high-pitched drum beats, soft ringing tones and other eclectic echoes of IONIA’s flora and fauna. Climb trees and zipline ravines scattered across stunning environments. Saving the Ionian Forest will require exploring this world and learning its rhythms.

Embr (PS4) – September 23

Embr is a firefighting game in a hypercapitalist reality, where emergency services no longer exist. Climb buildings, break windows and save lives alone or with up to four players.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (PS4, PS5) – September 23

Welcome to the year 3015! It’s a turbulent time to be alive. Humanity has colonized thousands of star systems, spanning a vast region of space known as the Inner Sphere. The golden age of cooperation and advancement is but a distant memory now, and humanity has once again split into disparate factions, all vying for supremacy. In the midst of these Succession Wars, power-hungry mercenaries like you enjoy a privileged position that allows them to make high profits. It’s dangerous work, but that’s why you’re here, isn’t it? If you feel like exploding, destroying, trampling, and rages, step inside and become your own weapon of war!

Sakura Swim Club (PS4, PS5) – September 23

In Sakura Swim Club, live the story of Kaede, an ordinary guy. While being transferred to a new university, he meets two beautiful girls at the swim club. Things aren’t looking good for the club, but with Kaede’s help, everything changes. Turn the tide as the new swim club hero, meet hotties in bathing suits and make decisions that impact history. Soon you will have meetings outside of practice to spend time together and see where things go!

The Plane Effect (PS5) – September 23

A time- and mind-twisting adventure game… It’s your last day at the office, it’s time to punch in and head home – with a cosmic anomaly with an evil force from another world hovering over you. Helpless to the cosmos, all you know is that you must get back to your family as soon as possible. Find your way home no matter what it takes… As you progress through the dystopian urban landscape, you quickly realize that not everything is what it seems. Did it always take so long? Have the streets always been a maze? Where is my “home”? All you know is you gotta move on, you gotta keep going.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PS5) – September 24th

From the mind of legendary game developer Hideo Kojima, an experience that redefines a genre is born, now expanded and remastered for the PS5 console in this Director’s Cut release. Will you be able to piece together a shattered world little by little?

Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5) – September 24th

December 2021, Tokyo District Court. Akihiro Ehara is accused of harassing a woman on a crowded train. The recording of his attempted escape and subsequent arrest, made by an observer, has spread across the news, and public outrage demands the maximum sentence. “Three days ago, they found a body in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified him yet?” he declares, a climate of confusion hanging over the courtroom. Her defense attorney, Saori Shirosaki, does not doubt that crucial details of the situation were ignored, as Ehara was not even tried for the murder. She contacts Detective Takayuki Yagami, asking him to investigate the case. How could Ehara have committed two crimes at the same time? Is the act of sexual assault just covering up a more serious offense? Did Ehara manipulate the court system as a whole? As victims emerge and Yagami gets closer to the truth, he finds himself faced with a question: to defend the law, or to exercise justice?

Port Royale 4 (PS5) – September 24th

Featuring a 4K game world on PS5 and Xbox Series X (1080p on Xbox Series S), cross-gen save capability and real-time cloud rendering, Port Royale 4 for next-gen consoles offers gamers the most detailed and faithful Experience commercial life from the 17th century to date. Port Royale 4 will arrive in standard and extended digital editions – the latest with exclusive digital content. There will also be an extended physical edition. At Port Royale 4, board and join the colonial powers of Spain, England, France and Holland in their struggle for Caribbean supremacy in the 17th century. Take control of a colony as an ambitious young governor and learn what it takes to manage and transform a small settlement into a bustling merchant town.

The Addams Family: Mansion of Confusion (PS4) – September 24th

They’re weird and crazy, and now a mysterious visitor wants to take over their ghastly mansion! Only you and your friends can help Wandinha, Ugly, Gomez and Mortícia save the Addams Family mansion in this hilarious new 3D platform adventure for up to four players. Explore the depths and magical mysteries of the mansion like never before to discover secrets and save this legendary mansion. Use the special abilities of these iconic characters, such as Gomez’s Saber Mazurca or Socrates, Wandinha’s pet octopus, to solve puzzles and find relics that reveal the mansion’s hairy past. Play with friends and against them in multiplayer minigames that will spark your competitive edge. Family game night is going to get terribly exciting!

It’s horrifying, it’s dreadful, it’s home. So come have some awesome fun helping to save the Addams Family mansion!

Don’t Touch This Button! (PS4, PS5) – September 24th

You don’t know where you are or how you came to be here… This place is completely strange and the rooms beyond are full of lethal dangers… But I’m sure you can overcome all obstacles on your way to reach the exit… Or not… Don’ t Touch this Button! It’s a humorous first-person minimalist puzzle game. To win, you must go through a series of rooms by pressing a certain button in each one of them. But with each room that passes, the game gets harder and the danger you face more and more serious.

note: It is noteworthy that, as Sony does not release an official list, we do not officially know what will come to PlayStation Store. That said, above is what we found by researching the subject. It is likely that we will have a few more releases during the week, and there is also a chance that the above games will be postponed without notice.