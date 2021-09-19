Viih Tube takes surreal action against follower and exposes everything

viih tube surprised followers by revealing that he received unpleasant messages on their social networks. On Instagram, youtuber exposed and marked the profiles that sent harassing messages to her.

“Since you are the good guys, who keep harassing me, I don’t think you’ll care if I expose you, right?“, wrote in the caption of the publication in his Stories.

In one of the messages, the internet user asked the ex-BBB to show her breasts. Another reveals: “I’m not a millionaire, but I can give you a white jet every day“. “Send a picture of bu***“, fired a third.

In the beginning of the month, even, the famous made a real outburst about the Yellow September.

In a video, the ex-BBB opened her heart and talked about what she faced during these years that is actively on the internet. In the caption, the famous one wrote: “Yellow September – I survived. The internet is no joke, value your life and that of others too”.

At first, the blonde explained that she was going to show a recording she made when she was 16, but which she never posted. The filming was taken at a time when youtuber was receiving several attacks of hatred. According to the ex-sister, she tried to commit suicide a week after making the video.

“I deserved to hear some of the curses they made me, but most things I know I didn’t. People forget that I’m a normal person, who makes mistakes like everyone else. For them the best thing would be for me to disappear, disappear, I die“, declared the influencer in the 2015 recording.

Afterwards, Viih spoke again and explained that he is currently in therapy. “I created a business inside me that I don’t feel anymore”, vented the digital influencer, who told the horrific threats she receives. “I read everything you can imagine and nothing scares me anymore“, he said. “I live calloused”, lamented the young woman.

“I’ve already received emails with the address where I lived in the countryside, it was a home on the street. People who knew where I lived leaked. I was paid with the time, date and how they were going to kill me, when I was 15 years old. I remember times when on the date and time that were in the email I was locked in the bathroom out of fear”, recalled the content creator.

After experiencing all this, Viih stated: “Today I know it doesn’t affect me anymore. I even find it strange to have become that person, I feel calloused. It doesn’t hurt me anymore, I’m not afraid of hate anymore. I don’t think it would cause me any more harm, but on the other hand I lost a lot of my essence”.