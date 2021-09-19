Volcano erupts in Spanish Canary Islands | World

A volcano erupted on Sunday (19) in La Palma, one of the islands of the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago, releasing a cloud of smoke and ash from the Cumbre Vieja national park, in the south of the island.

Authorities had already begun evacuating sick residents and some animals from neighboring villages before the eruption, which took place in Cabeza de Vaca, El Paso, at 3:15 pm local time (11:15 am Brasília time), according to the government of Canary Islands.

Before the eruption, scientists recorded a series of 3.8 magnitude earthquakes in the national park, according to the Spanish National Geographic Institute (ING).

1 of 5 Lava and smoke rise after a volcano erupts in the Cumbre Vieja National Park in El Paso on the Canary Islands of La Palma — Photo: Borja Suarez/Reuters

Shortly after the eruption, the local government urged residents to “use extreme caution” and stay away from the area and roads.

People from neighboring villages were instructed to go to one of the five shelters, and soldiers were sent to help evacuate the villagers. More residents are expected to be evacuated from cities in the region.

Spanish television showed lava fountains being released, and clouds of smoke could be seen across the island.

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, will travel this Sunday to the island of La Palma, his cabinet announced.

“Given the situation generated on the island of La Palma, the president of the Government postponed the trip scheduled for today to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly and will travel this afternoon to the Canary Islands to follow the evolution of events”, informed the service press release from the Spanish government in a press release.

Stavros Meletlidis, a doctor of volcanology at the Spanish Geographical Institute, said the eruption had opened five fissures in the slope and he wasn’t sure how long it could last. “We have to measure lava every day and that will help us find out,” he commented.

The president of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, said there were no reports of injuries. Return flights to the Canary Islands continue to run normally, said the airport operator.

More than 22,000 tremors were recorded last week in the Cumbre Vieja area, a chain of volcanoes that erupted in 1971 and is one of the most active volcanic regions in the Canary Islands.

The first recorded volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands of La Palma occurred in 1430, according to the Spanish National Geographic Institute (ING).

In 1971, a man was killed while taking pictures near lava flows, but no property was damaged.

2 of 5 Lava and smoke are seen after volcano eruption in Cumbre Vieja National Park in El Paso, Canary Islands of La Palma — Photo: Borja Suarez/Reuters

3 of 5 Lava and smoke are seen after a volcano erupts in the Cumbre Vieja National Park in El Paso, on the Canary Islands of La Palma, on September 19 — Photo: Borja Suarez/Reuters

4 of 5 A cloud of smoke rises after a volcano erupts in the Cumbre Vieja National Park in El Paso on the Canary Islands of La Palma — Photo: Borja Suarez/Reuters