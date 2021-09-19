Volvo XC40 Pure Electric, the brand’s first 100% electric, arrives in Brazil

The electric Volvo XC40 maintains the same style as the hybrid, but features a closed panel in place of the grille. (photo: Fbio Aro/Volvo/Disclosure)

THE Volvo Cars presented this week the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, your first model 100% electric which debuted worldwide and is now on the Brazilian market. The launch is part of the brand’s program to make its entire range of vehicles fully electric by 2030. With a range of over 400 kilometers and power of around 413hp, the model has sports performance and brings all the technology for safety and entertainment . Volvo informed that the price of R$ 389,950 will be maintained until the end of the year and that buyers of the electric XC40 will take home a wallbox, with installation, at no additional cost.

Currently, Volvo only sells vehicles hybrids in Brazil, the movement to make its entire range fully electric is already beginning. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is the first to arrive and had its pre-sale sold out in the Brazilian market in a few days.

STYLE The electric version maintains the same lines as the body of the XC40 hybrid plug-in (starting at R$ 269,950), which has a range of up to 44 kilometers in electric mode only. The styling differences begin with the front grille, which had the bars that allow the entry of air replaced by a closed panel with the brand’s logo, as the model does not require engine cooling, as in the hybrid versions. Volvo also informs that the electric XC40 brings a new color, Sage Green.

Other than that, the model has the cable connection nozzle on the side to make the recharge of the batteries and does not have an exhaust system for obvious reasons. The inscription Recharge appears in the back columns. The beautiful 20-inch aluminum wheels help make up the SUV’s distinctive look, which features a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The headlamps are full LED auto-directional (ABL), with anti-glare function (AHB), and the fog assists are also in LED.

The interior of the electric XC40 maintains the sophisticated Volvo standard, with microtech coated seats and aluminum steering wheel and dashboard. The floor covering is made of recyclable plastic. As it does not have a combustion engine, the front safe was transformed into another space for luggage, in addition to the trunk, with a volume of 414 liters, which has an electric opening and closing system with a hands-free function. But the driver and passengers still have different storage compartments inside the car, as well as a compartment for the cell phone, which already has an induction charging system.

An unsuspecting driver or valet may experience a hardship entering the electric XC40. that the car does not have the start/stop button, but it is automatically turned on when the person with the key in their pocket enters, buckles their seat belt and positions the gearbox in position D. As this is an electric car, it is worth remembering that it will not any noise to let you know it is on. But the lights on on the instrument panel will give the clue. And to turn off the car, just put the gearshift lever in position P and get out.

ELECTRICAL ASSEMBLY The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is a plug-in SUV that features two P8 AWD (All Wheel Drive) electric motors, which together develop 413hp and an impressive 67.3kgfm of maximum torque. It is an all-electric all-wheel drive system, powered by a 78kWh battery, which provides a range of 418 kilometers (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The battery can be charged from a conventional residential outlet or through a wallbox. According to Volvo, if a quick charging system is used, the battery recovers up to 80% of its charge in 40 minutes.

The electric XC40 is an SUV that weighs 2,118 kilos, is 4.42m long, 1.86m wide, 1.64m high, 2.70m wheelbase and 17.6cm high above the ground. But despite these generous numbers, the Swedish model can make sporting pretenses with envy. that the SUV brings an efficient powertrain and extremely agile in its acceleration responses, as well as technologies to ensure safety, allowing it to reach 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 180km/h.

Another highlight of the electric XC40 is the One Pedal Drive, a feature that allows acceleration and braking in a single pedal. In practice, to accelerate, you just press the pedal and, to brake, you only lighten the weight of the foot to make the car come to a stop. With this system activated, energy regeneration for the battery becomes even more efficient, and with this the driver gains a few kilometers in autonomy.

SAFETY In the driving assistance systems package, the electric Volvo XC40 comes with lane change warning system (LKA), blind spot warning system (BLIS), 360-degree camera that works in conjunction with side traffic warning (CTA) , with automatic braking, helping and preventing collisions in exits and entrances to parking spaces.

City Safety, on the other hand, detects pedestrians, cyclists and large animals and even brakes and even turns the wheel to avoid or minimize a collision. The list of safety equipment also goes on with Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which uses sensors and cameras to monitor street and road lanes and controls vehicle acceleration and braking, keeping a distance from the car that follows front. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric also has a Care Key, which makes it possible to determine the speed limit through programming with the main key.

PARTNERSHIP Another novelty is that the electric XC40 brings Volvo’s partnership with Google in the development of the infotainment system, connected to the Google Automotive Services operating platform, which integrates the car with advanced features. Through this system, without taking their attention from the steering wheel and hands from the steering wheel, the driver can use voice commands to control the temperature of the air conditioning, set the navigation route, select songs and podcasts, and even send messages.

In addition, the electric XC40 has the GAS system, which incorporates Volvo On Call, security, protection and convenience service with 24-hour assistance and emergency assistance. Just use the app on your smartphone to check your battery charge level, close and open the doors, turn on the air conditioning remotely, remotely start and send destinations to the GPS.