‘We’ve already hired Ademir,’ says president of Galo about America’s striker – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Marina Almeida / America Ademir will defend Rooster starting next season

Striker Ademir, America’s standout, already has a pre-contract signed with Atlético. The information was given by the president of the club alvinegro, Sérgio Coelho, in an interview with journalist Kleyton Borges, this Saturday (18th).

“We’ve already hired Ademir, from América, who arrives in January. The pre-contract has been signed”, said Sérgio Coelho.

Ademir, 26, has a relationship with America until the end of this season and could sign a pre-contract with another club. In an interview with the program Backstage, from Itatiaia, at the end of July, coach Cuca spoke about Coelho’s striker.

“Ademir is linked to América. If he comes to Atlético, it will only be next year, unless there was a negotiation before. It seems to me that he has six games and if he plays the next one he can no longer play the Brazilian Nationals (for another team from Serie A). Unless America understood it was good for him and the player with redress. It would have to be good for everyone. Business when it’s only good for one, it’s not good for anyone. If it doesn’t look good for everyone, then he’ll come next year. But I have a lot of confidence in Rodrigo (Caetano, football director) and I know he will do his best for us”, he said.

Protagonism

After an outstanding performance last season, as one of the protagonists of América’s Serie A access campaign and his good performance in the Copa do Brasil, when he reached the semifinals, Fumacinha, as he is called, was celebrated at the beginning of the year by Palmeiras. The São Paulo club even opened negotiations and made an official proposal.

The deal was close to being finalized and motivated Ademir to be absent from a match for the 2021 Copa do Brasil for América. However, the agreement with the Pig was not materialized. After falling out with the board, the striker was reinstated to the squad.