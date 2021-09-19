What do Cristiana Oliveira and Alanis Guillen have in common?

It is true that the casting of Alanis Guilllen to live in the new Juma de Pantanal has been speculated since columnist Flávio Ricco published the information, back in February. But this Sunday (26), at Fantástico 2500, she will be officially confirmed in the role. Did you know that the similarities with Cristiana Oliveira, interpreter of the jaguar woman in the original 1990 TV Manchete version, go beyond appearance?

As with Cristiana Oliveira at that time, Alanis is an almost unknown face on television, having done only one job. In 2019, the actress, now 23, was the protagonist Rita de Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar, the most recent unreleased season of the teen soap opera.

In the plot. she lived a teenager whose newborn daughter was being put up for adoption without her knowledge; After meeting her again, she starts a legal battle with the couple who have custody of the child, with the aggravating factor that she becomes involved with Filipe (Pedro Novaes), the eldest son of Lígia (Paloma Duarte), the doctor who adopted his daughter.

Due to the pandemic, the season of Malhação had to be shortened, with an end narrated to Brida, the last drama production of the extinct TV Manchete. Alanis Guillen and Pedro Novaes walked alone through the scenic city, telling the end of the other characters.

Juma was not Cristiana’s first TV role

Contrary to what you might think, Juma Marruá was not Cristiana Oliveira’s debut role on TV. Before that, she was in the cast of Kananga do Japan, a soap opera written by Manchete, shown in 1989. In the soap opera, she gave life to the Jewish Hannah.

“Hannah, being a supporting role, gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent as she grew in the plot. The character’s presence increased, to the point that she became the second most important in history. Through her, Jayme [Monjardim, diretor que também respondeu pela versão original de Pantanal] realized that he could give me greater responsibility”, said the actress in an interview with Jornal O Dia, in 1990.

As soon as the Pantanal remake was confirmed, by the way, Cristiana defended that Juma should be made by a newcomer, aligned with Ricardo Waddington’s goal. The Almighty was enchanted by the test of the ex-Malhação and gave the final word.

On the other hand, Benedito Ruy Barbosa does not hide from anyone that his favorite to assume the role was another actress: the veteran Vanessa Giácomo, who made her debut in another novel by the author, the remake of Cabocla, in 2004. But the novelist was vote won.

