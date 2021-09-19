What explains the abrupt drop in Covid-19 cases in South America and Brazil | Coronavirus

By mid-June, while the rest of the world was experiencing a low number of new Covid-19 cases, South America was becoming the epicenter of the pandemic.

In that period, seven of the ten nations with the most daily deaths per capita from the disease were in the region: the death rate in Brazil was seven times higher than in India, while Colombia and Argentina had figures equivalent to triple what was registered in the whole the African continent.

With only 5% of the world’s population, South America had a per capita mortality rate eight times the global average.

But this scenario seems to have become a thing of the past.

Starting in July, the number of infections began to decline consistently. As a result, the region has become one of the areas in the world where the pandemic appears to be more under control.

In the second week of September, the weekly average of confirmed covid-19 cases per 100,000 population was 52 in the UK and 43 in the US. In Brazil, this number was only 8, in Argentina, 6 and in Colombia, 3. The data are from the website Our World In Data, maintained by researchers from the University of Oxford.

In early June, Uruguay registered 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Now, there are only 4. Paraguay reached more than 40, now it does not even reach a notification per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days.

But how to explain this abrupt drop in statistics?

Between immunity and some unknowns

“The first thing I would like to say is that we are not completely at ease”, answers Andrés Vecino, a researcher in health systems at the John Hopkins School of Public Health, in the United States.

The specialist points out that this is not the first time that there has been a decrease in cases of this type, which seems to announce the nearness of the end of the pandemic. A few weeks later, however, a new wave of infections emerges that reveals that the problem has not been resolved.

“It’s important to say that we don’t know exactly what’s going on now and just because cases are going down doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way in the future. I want to remember what happened in India, where there was a major drop in cases, followed by a great increase with the appearance of the Delta variant”, warns Vecino.

2 of 3 In recent months, South American countries have made progress with vaccination — Photo: Getty Images In recent months, South American countries have advanced with vaccination — Photo: Getty Images

Epidemiologist Carla Domingues, who coordinated Brazil’s Ministry of Health’s National Immunization Program between 2011 and 2019, recently issued a similar warning. “This is a phenomenon that we cannot explain,” he told the American newspaper The New York Times.

However, experts give some clues that help to understand a little better what might be going on.

The first one is vaccination. In recent times, South American countries have accelerated the application of doses, something that, according to many experts, may have contributed to curbing the growth of infections by the new coronavirus.

Vecino agrees, but he doesn’t just point to the effect of the immunization agents. According to him, it is necessary to assess the immunity acquired both by vaccination and by natural infection, since many people in the region have caught the virus. “There is more or less a consensus that it is possible that the reduction in cases in South America is related to some degree of immunity in the population”, he highlights.

“A study carried out recently in 12 cities in Colombia shows that 89% of the people who live in these places have already had contact with the coronavirus. Thus, it is possible that, in places where the rate of infection is so high, there is a reduction in the disease “, interprets the researcher.

Vecino warns, however: as the population is not homogeneous, these findings from Colombia need to be interpreted very carefully. In other words: it is not possible to say that nine out of ten people have already had Covid-19, so they are free to go out without a mask and do not need to take the vaccine. Not quite.

“Individuals maintain relationships in the form of groups. It is possible, then, that there are entire groups of people who have not yet been infected or vaccinated. They could suffer from Covid-19 outbreaks in the near future,” he says.

“This risk increases if highly transmissible variants continue to circulate and appear, as is the case with Delta, Gama and Mu, which are already in Latin America. And this could obviously cause a new increase in cases and deaths.”

The correct measurements for the moment

3 of 3 PAHO urges countries in the region to maintain restrictive measures to prevent contagion — Photo: Getty Images PAHO urges countries in the region to maintain restrictive measures to prevent contagion — Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Ciro Ugarte, director of Sanitary Emergencies at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an arm of the World Health Organization of the Americas, confirms that there has been a significant decrease in cases and deaths in almost all countries in South America, with the exception of of Venezuela.

The expert explains that PAHO is working with the health ministries of the countries and with experts in the region to study these trends, as well as the reasons why this drop continues to happen.

One of the reasons he finds to explain the scenario was the tightening of control measures in many places, especially after the significant increase in Covid-19 cases between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

“Countries have implemented much stricter policies regarding physical distance, movement of people and the mandatory use of masks. Many have also started vaccination and expanded the campaign to various groups, especially those who were at greatest risk. It all helps. explain this trend”, understands Ugarte.

The director of PAHO, however, warns that the relief cannot serve as an excuse to relax once and for all. “When cases decrease, it is a sign that we are doing the right things. In other words, we have implemented public health measures, which have been proven to continue to work”, he highlights.

“The worst thing that could happen to us now that we have fewer cases would be to ease the measures. This would increase the opportunity for the virus to be transmitted from person to person.”