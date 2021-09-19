What will spring 2021 be like? Rains will not fill reservoirs; see scenario for the quarter | Environment

Spring officially starts this week, next Wednesday, September 22 at 4:21 pm (Eastern Time). THE forecast for the quarter this year indicates probability of rain above the historical average in the North, Center and East of Brazil, but the total should not be enough to fill the reservoirs.

The water level in the country’s main reservoirs continues to drop and fast. The situation is more worrying in the set of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest regions, which concentrate 70% of all water stored in Brazil.

“Spring is a transition season, it is between winter and summer, so it has characteristics of both seasons, that is, we usually have hotter and drier days and other days that are rainier and with lower temperatures in the regions South, Southeast and Midwest”, explains César Soares, meteorologist at Climatempo.

For most areas of Brazil, spring means the return of rain and increased heat. Spring, at the origin of the word, is the “first summer”. The season ends on December 21st.

According to the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), forecasts for the station this year include:

Above average rain in the following states: AM, RR, PA, TO, AP, MA, PI, CE, RN, west of PE, west of BA, north and east of MG, north of GO, DF, extreme north and extreme east of MT, north and east from MG, south of ES, west and north of RJ and extreme southeast of MS;

Rains below the historical average in the states of the Northeast region, part of MS and SP, south of MG, west of PR and SC;

higher temperatures than the historical average in central and northeastern Brazil;

Below average temperatures in areas of Northern Brazil;

Phenomenon La Niña may impact rainfall in southern Brazil;

La Niña is called the cooling of the surface temperature of the waters of the Central and Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean. The natural phenomenon generates a series of changes in the precipitation patterns and temperatures of the terrestrial globe.

According to Inpe, the volume of rain in the southern region of the country may be affected by the phenomenon.

“It is important to highlight that this forecast does not rule out the occurrence of significant rain events in the southern areas of Brazil. However, the Possible development and performance of the La Niña phenomenon could generate conditions of rainfall deficit at the end of the quarter in part of southern Brazil.

According to Patricia Diehl Madeira, meteorologist at Climatempo, “there is a 90% chance that La Niña will be weaker and of short duration.”

In addition to the change in rainfall in the South due to La Niña, the Southeast will also be affected by the warming of the Atlantic.

“There is not a great favorability for rains. In the South, due to La Niña and in the Southeast, due to the warmer Atlantic”, says Madeira.

Rainfall forecasts for the quarter

The rainfall regime is one of the most sensitive points this spring:

According to a forecast made by Climatempo for the quarter, in October it will rain more than the historical average. However, the volume of rain will still not be enough to solve the electric energy problem.

“To start raising the reservoir, I need to have 100 millimeters of rain in five days because before filling the reservoir I need to moisten the soil. So, even if it rains more than the average in October, it still won’t be enough to reduce the cost of energy”, explains Patricia Diehl Madeira.

Temperatures start to rise in November. The rains, which in October were higher than the historical average, this month becomes irregular.

“The rains will not be homogeneous, but there may be showers. The biggest gain from the rains in this period will be to hold the heat waves and moisten the soil”, says Patrícia Madeira.

December should be the most critical month of the quarter, with rainfall below the historical average for the period.