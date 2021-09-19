When does a person need the help of a psychologist? – And more

When you can’t handle anxiety, stress, grief and sadness, it’s time to get help Photo: Pixabay/victorvote

We are often afraid of what we don’t know. Or perhaps a not-so-good first experience makes us want to give up seeking help. However, it is necessary to give a chance to improve the quality of life and emotional health.

the pandemic of Covid-19, unemployment, misunderstandings in interpersonal relationships, at work, excessive demands and compromised self-esteem made many fall ill. It is not rare cases in which people present fluctuations in sleep, eating and other organic symptoms arising from mental health.

When you feel that you are out of control, that sadness, anxiety and anguish paralyze you, have the support of a psychologist it’s fundamental.

“When a person is not managing to handle a situation, a life event in an autonomous way, alone, he/she needs a mental health professional. So, we feel that emotions are overflowing and that we are not able to cope. We don’t learn anywhere to deal with our emotions, so it’s natural for us to have difficulty,” says psychologist Karen Vogel, a professor at The School of Life.

The expert emphasizes that the place of self-knowledge is the psychotherapy: “The place where we do this learning, this development, is in therapy. We can understand what emotion is this that is taking us out of balance and how we manage this emotion”.

Who should undergo therapy?

All those who feel they need support to organize their thoughts and emotions, in a specialized way through Psychology, with the certainty that they will have an attentive and non-judgmental listening.

When does a person need a psychologist?

Many situations of suffering in life make a person need a psychologist: grief, anxiety, stress due to overwork, pressure to be successful, difficulties in relationships.

Karen Voguel draws attention to those emotions that can become a psychic disorder: “A fear that turns into anxiety and a Panic Disorder, for example. A sadness at the loss of someone that turns into melancholy and turns into depression. A stress that, if left untreated, becomes a Burnout. All the emotional aggravations that lead to an emotional disorder, including psychiatric help to get out of the crisis.”

Another situation that makes a person need the help of a psychologist are doubts about the direction of life itself. “The person is not happy at work, they want to find another option, but they don’t know how to start. And therapy is a space where you can think with another person about this dissatisfaction and what paths to take. It can be love issues, leaving or not a relationship, in short, all the decisions that life often imposes on us”, he explains.

Career guidance and counseling for couples who are struggling are also issues that generate interest. “The couples, in general, who are having difficulties in the relationship and who are looking, through therapy, to separate better or develop tools to improve this relationship”, exemplifies Karen Vogel.

Pandemic, unemployment, divorces, overcharging and compromised self-esteem made mental health compromised Photo: Pixabay/Fotorech

How can a psychologist help me?

A psychologist can help the patient in a number of ways. However, the first thing is to build a bond between them. The person needs to feel safe to talk about their deepest emotions and thoughts. “In a situation of grief, stress and life change, for example, the person has someone there for him, who wants the best for him, who has a special therapeutic listening that will help him to feel supported”, adds the teacher at The School of Life.

The psychotherapist will also find, with the patient, ways to handle emotions, anxiety, stress, without affecting the quality of life. “When we are in a very big crisis, we end up getting disorganized and not being able to work. The therapist contributes to the client’s functionality continuing to happen. It also teaches emotional intelligence and thinking about change,” adds Karen Vogel.

.

Does psychotherapy have support from psychiatry?

In some cases, yes. That’s because the psychologist cannot prescribe medication – an act exclusive to doctors, who can prescribe the drugs needed to balance neurotransmitters, for example, that are in need of chemical help.

“When we observe that there is a disorder, a fear that turns into a panic crisis and needs to be treated, we cannot leave it untreated. A sadness in the face of grief that leads to depression and cannot leave without medication. When we go into an acute condition, where this emotion has turned into a disorder, we need psychiatric help through medication. It is in these moments that psychiatry becomes an ally of psychotherapeutic processes”, concludes the psychologist.

When does a person need the help of a psychiatrist?

Some places that provide free psychological care in SP

In São Paulo, those who do not have financial conditions can count on emotional support and various educational institutions, such as Psychology faculties, or other reference health centers in São Paulo. Check out some options:

Center for Applied Psychology UNIP

Address: 595 Apeninos Street

Telephone: 3341-4250

Mackenzie Psychological Care

Address: Rua Piauí, 181 – 1st floor

Phone: 3256-6827 or 3256-6217

Free Psychological Assistance or low price Paróquia São Luís Gonzaga

Address: av. Paulista, 2378

Telephone: 3231-5954

Psychology Clinic at Cruzeiro do Sul University – Center for Study and Psychological Care (NEAP).

Address: 724 Galvão Bueno street

Telephone: 2297-4442

Institute of Psychology at USP

Psychological Counseling Service (SAP)

Address: av. Professor Mello de Morais, 1721 – Block D – Butantã

Telephone: 3091-5015

Psychology Clinic FMU – Campus Santo Amaro

Address: av. Santo Amaro, 1239 – Vila Nova Conceição

Telephone: 3040-3400/ 3040-3400 ext. 2316

Uniban Psychology Clinic

Address: av. of the Autonomists, 1325 – Osasco

Phone: 3699-9047