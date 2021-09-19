where to watch, game schedule for the Brazilian Championship

This Saturday (18) Bahia receives RB Bragantino’s team at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. The match that takes place at 21:00 GMT will be the return of Bahia to Fonte Nova, which was being used, most of the time, as a Hospital de Campanha.

Bahia is close to the Z-4 ​​and is looking for a better position in the table, as can be seen, which occupies the 15th position with 22 points. In the last round, the team drew 0-0 with Santos and the new coach Diego Dabove is still undergoing an adaptation to the team and is gradually lining up his team.

RB Bragantino is 5th in the table with 32 points, but in the last round they suffered a defeat by Chapecoense by 2 x 1 playing at home. Coach Maurício Barbieri should have a team made up of reserve players, as he seeks to save the main team for the first semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana. The game will be on Wednesday (22) against the Libertad of Paraguay.

Where to watch Bahia and Bragantino

Premiere FC

Probable escalations

Bahia

Coach Diego Dabove will have problems articulating the team for this match against Bragantino, because he will not have defender Germán Conti, who is suspended. With that he will have three options for the position, being the experienced Lucas Fonseca, Gustavo Henrique who has not yet worked in professional football and Ligger who has been on the bench for some time without being related.

Goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira is back in the team after being suspended in the last game. The likely line-up of the coach for this match is as follows:

Matheus Teixeira; Nino Paraíba, Gustavo Henrique (Lucas Fonseca or Ligger), Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo and Mugni; Isnaldo, Oscar Ruiz, Rodallega and Gilberto.

Bragantino

As we already mentioned at the beginning of the article, coach Maurício Barbieri will be able to save some players from the main squad for the semifinal dispute for the Copa Sudamericana in the middle of the week. In addition, he still has some absences in the team, such as forward Arthur and midfielder Praxedes who are suspended, defender Fabrício Bruno who is off duty due to the birth of his son, midfielder Lucas Evangelista injured, defender Haydar who recovers physically after testing positive for Covid-19, lateral Rafael Luiz who is also injured. Forward Leandrinho, midfielder Raul and forward Bruno Tubarão are still injured.

With this, the difficulty in building the team will not be small, but the coach will be able to go to the field against Bahia with the following formation:

Cleiton (Julio Cesar); Aderlan (Weverton), Léo Ortiz (Léo Realpe), Natan and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Emiliano Martínez (Jadsom), Eric Ramires and Vitinho; Helinho, Cuello (Pedrinho) and Gabriel Novaes (Ytalo or Alerrandro).