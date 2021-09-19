Who does Otis hang out with at the end of Season 3 of Sex Education? · TV news

The third season of Sex Education debuted this Friday (17) on Netflix and has already caused a stir. Otis (Asa Butterfield) had an unusual love experience in the new episodes of the series, but he also kept his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey).

[Atenção: Contém spoilers da terceira temporada de Sex Education abaixo]

The protagonist begins the series by having sex with someone in the car. It is later revealed that Ruby (Mimi Keene) owned the car and that they were in a casual relationship. Otis lost his virginity to his preppy in season two.

As she enjoyed the sex, Ruby sought him out again over the summer, but preferred to keep the relationship a secret because she was ashamed to be seen with one of the biggest nerds at Moordale High. The plans fall apart when Otis tells his secret to Erick (Ncuti Gatwa), who spreads it to the entire school.

The two then take over the relationship to the surprise of Maeve, who so far, did not know she had been sought out by Jean’s son (Gillian Anderson) at the start of the vacation. Certain that he had been ignored once again by his beloved, Otis invested in their new relationship.

Ruby starts to truly give herself to Otis when she is moved by his sensitivity, but the romance comes to an end when she says she loves him. The boy can’t say back because he couldn’t lie about his feelings.

The path, however, is not clear to go after Maeve, as she has engaged in a relationship with Isaac (George Robinson) even after discovering that she has been sought out by Otis — information that has been withheld for months by her neighbor.

turnaround

The scenario changes when the two protagonists take a school trip to France and are forgotten by their teachers after an emergency stop. Alone, Maeve and Otis openly talk about their feelings for the first time and kiss.

In love, Otis insists on talking to Maeve about the situation over the next few days, but she tells him she’s confused because she also has feelings for Isaac. They still have to deal with their family dramas and cannot think clearly about the future of the relationship.

Once the problems with their respective mothers are over, the main couple kiss again, but the happy ending is once again postponed when Maeve decides to take an opportunity to study abroad.