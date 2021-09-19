Who is Sthe Matos, the 21st piece of ‘A Fazenda 13’

This Friday night (17), Sthe Matos was chosen as the 21st player in the dynamics of TikTok magazine, which defined the last participant of The Farm 13. With 67.13% of the votes, the digital influencer ousted Alisson Jordan, Mah Tavares and Krawk.

Successful on social media, the 21-year-old influencer has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, and has built a large audience since the beginning of last year, when she went viral after catching her then husband, influencer Abner Pinheiro, with another woman in her own double bed.

Advertising Unable to load ad

But after all, who is Sthe Matos?

Born in Bahia, Sthe Matos shared videos with her ex-husband busted with another woman, in January 2020. Amidst the scandal that hit the web at that time, shortly after, around April of the same year, Abner revealed that the brunette’s only child, Apollo, 1 year old, was not the result of the couple’s relationship.

With the flurry of accusations, Sthe rebutted the ex, and claimed that he always knew the eldest son was not his son. The search for the boy’s biological father was gigantic, and his identity was revealed: Fabio Silveira, who she dated in the past.

Currently, Sthe Matos is engaged to businessman Victor Igoh, with whom he assumed the relationship in November 2020. Nine months later, they made the last step official before ascending the altar, in August of this year.

Great success on the web, the influencer from Bahia has more than 4 million followers on TikTok, in addition to nearly 30 million likes in her videos. On Instagram, the brand continues to grow.

SEE MORE: Farm 13: Tati Quebra Barraco reveals tattoo phrase on Anitta’s anus