Will electricity bill go up more?

Even with the increase in the extra fee charged on Brazilians’ electricity bills, the total amount collected will not be enough to cover the additional expenses with electricity generation. According to consultancy calculations MegaWhat, there will still be a R$ 5 billion breach.

In August, the government created a new tariff flag, called the water scarcity flag. With it, there is a charge of R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed.

According to the consultancy, despite the estimated collection with the new rate to be around R$ 24.03 billion, the extra expenses caused by the lack of rain in the country should be around R$ 29 billion.

Risk from lack of rain

For Ana Carla Petti, president of MegaWhat, spending on the so-called hydrological risk is what most impacts this number, reaching approximately R$ 20 billion.

“The hydroelectric plants have an expectation of average energy generation in a year. But the generation itself ends up varying, depending on the climatic phenomena [chuvas]. If it is variable, there is a risk of generating much less energy than expected. When this happens, hydroelectric plants need to cover this deficit by buying energy from someone else. These are the expenses with the hydrological risk,” he said.

Fee would only cover cost if it rose to R$18

According to data from MegaWhat, for the account deficit to be covered by the collection, the extra fee on the electricity bill should be R$ 18 per 100 kWh – an increase of about 27% compared to the current R$ 14.20.

According to Petti, the situation should extend until April.

“Today we see that there will be a need for a high thermoelectric dispatch, the raised flag of R$ 14.20 should be valid until April 2022 and we imagine that, when it gets there, the system operator and Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) ) they will already have a better understanding of how the reservoirs will be and it may be that this tariff flag value will be revised,” he said.

“If the situation gets worse, there could be even more extraordinary. But I think it’s very unlikely,” he said.

Who pays?

For every R$ 1 billion in expenses discovered in the sector, the consumer can bear up to 1 percentage point of increase in the energy bill. Therefore, if the R$5 billion deficit remains, energy companies could pass on an increase of around 5% next year.

For the economist and lawyer Alessandro Azzoni, if the deficit is passed on directly to the consumer, it could impact the productive sector and cause an even greater rise in inflation.

“There is already a projection that this increase passed on is to try to make up for this difference. But how [a alta da tarifa] until April, if they make one more tariff increase, it could have an even greater impact on the productive sector. Therefore, there is even a chance of running a deficit,” he said.

“Inflation should already exceed 7.5%. If there is an increase in fuels, which are also used by thermoelectric plants, all this readjustment could push inflation even higher,” he added.