Windowsfx: Meet Brazilian Linux-based Windows 11

Operating system is aimed at those who want to learn to use Linux in a more intuitive way

While some people still argue in the fight Windows x Linux, the Brazilian Rafael Rachid has been with yours for 14 years Windowsfx, a “Windows” based on linuxfx. But unlike another Brazilian mixture called Chevectra, in which the proposal is geared towards enthusiasts, the Windowsfx aims to shorten the learning curve of the Linux by user interface of Windows. A nice balcony.

The proposal of the Windowsfx (my math side accidentally calls it “Windows X function”) matches one of the meaning of the Arabic surname Rachid: the guide. So, indirectly (or not), Rafael guide — literally — a million users worldwide to use the Linux through your operational system with one interface more known.

To learn more about the Windowsfx, I got in touch with Rachid. “O Windowsfx came from an idea to fill a gap that the Microsoft left with the death of Windows 7. she buried the W7 and buried a bunch of computer along with it. […] We develop the Windowsfx 10 to make an operating system available on the market that people could work with. […] My idea was to get the linuxfx turn it into an appearance of Windows“, says the creator. More than leaving the appearance of Windows, Rachid also ported features of the operational systems gives Microsoft. And so was born the Windowsfx.

One of the goals of Windowsfx is to serve the business sector, giving a survival to computers that would become obsolete with operational systems youngest from Microsoft. A very simple example that we can show you is “Seu Manuel’s bakery”, which you can upgrade to a Windowsfx and keep running your software point of sale made for the Windows 7.

Now, on the last 17th, it was time to Rachid release version Windowsfx 11, based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Neon, from your system. Check out the video of how the new is doing. ONLY Brazilian. Not only for the wallpaper and centralized start button, but the Windowsfx 11 is pretty much identical to the new operating system from Microsoft. And no, it doesn’t need the TPM 2.0 to run the Windowsfx 11, whose kernel is 5.11 LTS.



– Continues after advertising –

The activation key of the Windowsfx it costs 20 dollars, but it is possible to use a free version with the basic tools of the system. All it takes is a PC with 64-bit architecture or Raspberry Pi, 2, 3 or 4. There is also a Windowsfx 10 with compatibility for steam, besides of course being able to install Lutris. Then you can install the Windowsfx and play a slew of games at will without “catch” on a new operating system.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: WindowsFX