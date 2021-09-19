With 290,000 pills in stock, the Army did not distribute chloroquine in 2021

The Brazilian Army revealed to the CNN that, without demand from the State and Municipal Health Departments, there was no distribution of chloroquine 150 mg throughout this year. The Army’s Social Communication Center (CCOMSEx) also reports that there are 290,000 pills of the drug stored at the Army’s Chemical and Pharmaceutical Laboratory (LQFEX), in Rio de Janeiro.

Between the months of September and the end of December 2020, the federal government distributed 482,000 doses of the drug to treat patients in serious condition of Covid-19. The drug has scientifically proven ineffectiveness against the new coronavirus.

In February, the Ministry of Health stated that the federal government has not increased the production of chloroquine, nor that of hydroxychloroquine. In 2020, 19 health units in municipalities in Rio de Janeiro returned 19,000 chloroquine tablets sent by the federal government to the state. The total corresponds to almost half of the 42 thousand pills received by the health units.

According to the Army informed the report, in May, 298,090 chloroquine tablets were registered in stock. Asked, at the time, about a reduction in the amount of medicines compared to the month of March (317 thousand pills), it was explained that it is due to “providing the capacity foreseen for the Military Regions”.

In publicity on the social networks of the Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), in March of last year, it was explained that the drug was approved for severe cases of the disease and that the Ministry of Defense announced an increase in the production of the drug in the three Armed Forces laboratories. In the same period, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) advocated the use in a G-20 meeting.

Through the Access to Information Law (LAI), documents obtained by the CNN show that, between April and August, the Ministry of Health asked the military for 1.5 million chloroquine tablets to be distributed to the State Health Departments. in the number of suspected cases in each state.

In September 2020, the CNN revealed that the Army paid overpriced inputs for the manufacture of chloroquine. A contract that the report had access to shows that LQFEX spent R$ 782.4 thousand on the raw material needed for the production of chloroquine, paying 167% above market value – a purchase that was flagged as suspicious by the Office of Federal General Accounting.

At the time, the Army did not formally contest this increase in the purchase price and only demanded written explanations from the company after the negotiation, already concluded, became the target of an investigation at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The justification given was that prices rose because of exchange rate fluctuations and increased international demand.