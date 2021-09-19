With a reinforced midfield, see the probable Grêmio squad, schedule and broadcast against Flamengo

Still immersed in the relegation zone of Brasileirão, being the 18th with 19 points, Grêmio tries to gain another relief in the table by facing Flamengo this Sunday, 20:30, away from home, in the same Maracanã, stage of the fourth game for the Copa do Brasil. The tendency is for coach Felipão to climb a stronger midfield.

Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Lucas Silva should form the middle trio, and will support forwards Borja, Ferreira and Alisson as they try to take danger to the attack. In defense, Kannemann must win the competition from Rodrigues.

PROBABLE ASSOCIATION

Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Ruan, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Villasanti; Alisson, Ferreira and Borja.

PROBABLE FLAMINGO

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Viana and Renê; Willian Arão and Thiago Maia; Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Michael; Gabigol.

SCHEDULE

Sunday (19), at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

STREAMING

SportTV and Premiere announce the broadcast.

ARBITRATION

Marielson Alves Silva, assisted by Alessandro Álvaro Rocha de Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (Trio from Bahia). VAR: Bráulio da Silva Machado (Santa Catarina).