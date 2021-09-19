With a transparent look, Bruna Marquezine shows her panties on a walk

Bruna Marquezine used social networks this Saturday (18th) and being no different, it caught the attention of thousands of followers and stole the scene in a series of photos during a boat ride, using a transparent look.

On the occasion, the actress and ex-girlfriend of Enzo Celulari chose a transparent blue dress that left her white panties on display branded. Serving as background, the sunset and the beautiful waters gave an ‘up’ in the sensual clicks.

Advertising Unable to load ad

With her back to the camera, Bruna Marquezine attached a phrase in English to the print of her panties that highlighted her bottom. “Our bodily fluids, water filtered through our bodies. Body water”, says the phrase, in Portuguese translation.

In the comments, famous and admirers drew praise from the artist. “F*cking shit”, shot Mariana Goldfarb, wife of Cauã Reymond. “What a beautiful scandal”, “Divine”, “Wonderful”, “Goddess”, “Incredible”, “Perfect”, wrote others.

supposed affair

Recently, Ricky Tavares, actor of the soap opera Genesis, manifested around the rumors that he was having an affair with actress Bruna Marquezine, after information from the newspaper Extra, in the midst of recordings of the series Maldives, from Netflix.

The actress has been single since the end of her relationship with Enzo Celulari, in June this year. The famous woman and the son of Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari stayed together for a year. The actor even ended his relationship with singer Juliana Gorito, former participant of The Voice Brazil, a few months ago.

SEE MORE: Xuxa shares a photo of Sasha and Bruna Marquezine and extols their beauty