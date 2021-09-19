With Belletti replacing Luxembourg, Cruzeiro lists 23 players to face Vasco; see list | cruise

Without being able to count on Vanderlei Luxemburgo, sent off in the game against Operário-PR, Cruzeiro will have the former player Belletti, assistant coach of the Minas Gerais team, directing the team in the match against Vasco. The confrontation, valid for the 25th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, will take place this Sunday, at 4 pm, in São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro.

Belletti takes charge of the team as Maurício Copertino, Luxembourg’s immediate assistant, was also sent off in Thursday’s match. For the commitment away from home, Cruzeiro returned to linking defender Rhodolfo and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral. They were taking care of physical preparation and recently resumed training with the group.

1 of 2 Belletti will command Cruzeiro in the match against Vasco — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Belletti will command Cruzeiro in the match against Vasco — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

The team has two important casualties: Bruno José (inconvenience in the right ankle) and Marcinho (inconvenience in the right foot) will be absent this Sunday. With that, Dudu must be kept on the attack. Without Bruno, he was chosen to start among the holders in the duel last Thursday, with the team from Paraná, in Sete Lagoas.

Probable lineup: Fabius; Cáceres; Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rômulo and Wellington Nem; Dudu, Claudinho and Marcelo Moreno

The Cruzeiro players completed their preparations to face Vasco, this Saturday morning, at Toca da Raposa. After the activity, the delegation went to Rio de Janeiro in the afternoon.

In 12th place in the table, with 30 points in 24 games, Cruzeiro can match the score of their rival Alvinegro, 10th place, if they win this Sunday. Following the Championship, the team from Minas Gerais receives the CSA, at Independência, on Sunday, the 26th, at Independência.

Check out the list of Cruzeiro related to face Vasco:

Goalkeepers: Fábio and Lucas França

Full-backs: Matheus Pereira and Raúl Cáceres

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Joseph, Léo Santos, Ramon and Rhodolfo

Midfielders: Ariel Cabral, Adriano, Claudinho, Flávio, Giovanni, Lucas Ventura, Marco Antônio and Rômulo

Strikers: Dudu, Felipe Augusto, Marcelo Moreno, Rafael Sobis, Thiago and Wellington Nem