With goals from Diego Costa, Hulk and Vargas, Galo beat Sport at Mineirão

On the opening night of striker Diego Costa in the starting lineup, Atlético beat Sport 3-0 with goals from the debutant, Hulk and Eduardo Vargas. The match this Saturday (18), at Mineirão, was valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. With the victory, Galo extended the lead in the lead, which is not only greater for vice Palmeiras, because the team from São Paulo also won in the round.

Galo reached 45 points and continues with seven more than Palmeiras, who beat Chapecoense 2-0 away from home. Flamengo, which still takes the field on Sunday – and has three games from previous rounds to play -, is with 34 points in third place.

Owner of Brasileirão’s second best defense – only losing to Atlético himself -, it was to be expected that Sport would not let Galo go cheap, but the team from Recife, which has the worst attack in the championship, was up in the first. minutes of game play. Even with less possession, Sport ended up finishing more in the first 20 minutes. Galo was still a little lost with Hulk and Diego Costa “remaining” in front.

The game started to change after 22 minutes of the first half. In an individual play by the right side of Hulk, who reached the end line with strength and speed, the Rooster almost opened the scoreboard, but the ball went out. After this opportunity, other chances were created by Alvinegro, which began to put pressure on.

One of those opportunities was with Diego Costa, on his debut in the starting lineup, after playing for three games coming off the bench. On minute 25, the center forward was positioned inside the area during a free kick, headed the ball at the right time, but finished it out. Diego Costa, however, did not give up on scoring his second goal for Atlético in his career.

Super turned on in the game, the forward managed to hit the net nine minutes later. Also head-on – as in the first attempt – Diego Costa opened the scoring for Atlético against Sport, after a cross by Guilherme Arana. The goal of the center forward was Galo’s 200th in the “new” Mineirão.

Even after opening the scoreboard, Atlético did not stop. In additions, Hulk also left his in the first half. After Hayner’s wrong pass, Arana was on and took possession. Once again, the Athletic left-back took part in the goal, passing through to Hulk, who dribbled everyone in the area and kicked with his left leg to widen the score.

In the second half, Sport even tried to repeat what they did at the beginning of the first stage, being more offensive and not giving space to Galo, but they couldn’t. At 36 minutes, Sport hit the net with Thiago Neves, who entered the second half, but André, who also left the bench and gave the pass, was in an offside position.

In an attempt to be more offensive, coach Gustavo Florentín was even with four attackers on the field, in addition to attacking midfielder Thiago Neves, but not with so many pieces in front, Sport managed to reduce the score this Saturday, at Mineirão.

In the last move of the match, Atlético almost increased the score with Eduardo Vargas, but Rafael Thyere deflected the ball with his hands. The video referee sprang into action, reviewed the bid for about three minutes and gave Atletico a penalty. Vargas went to charge and scored the third of the game, in a great goal.

Athletic: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dodô); Allan (Nathan), Tchê Tchê and Zaracho; Keno (Nacho Fernández), Diego Costa (Eduardo Sasha) and Hulk (Eduardo Vargas).

Sport: Mailson; Hayner, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão Silva (Leandro Barcia), Hernanes (Ronaldo Henrique) and Everton Felipe (Thiago Neves); Paulinho Moccelin, Tréllez (André) and Micael (Everaldo).

Yellow cards: Allan (Atlético) and Tréllez and Paulo Moccelin (Sport)

