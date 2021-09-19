With instability on the website and app, GOL asks passengers to arrive earlier at the airport





GOL Linhas Aéreas continues to experience instability in its application and website, in order to request that passengers arrive at the airport earlier to ensure that any problem is resolved. At the time this article was written, the Customer Service (SAC) telephone number still had a recorded message, indicating the long queue and directing passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before the flight.

The main ones affected by the problem are passengers who need to check-in, reserve seats or purchase luggage, making it essential to present them earlier at the airport to avoid problems of any kind.

Although the company has not commented on the root cause of the problems, Gol’s platforms have recently undergone a major overhaul, both in the front end (the website or the app), when in the backend, with the implementation of new management systems.

In early September, the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) issued a note to the market, in a rare tone, stating that it was aware of the problems and acting with the airline to exercise its role as an inspection agent.



