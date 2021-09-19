With Rhodolfo and Cabral, Cruzeiro discloses related to duel with Vasco

Ariel Cabral has not taken the field since August 11th (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

With the return of the defender Rhodolph and the steering wheel Ariel Cabral, O cruise released the list of 23 players related to the match against the Vasco, for the 24th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be played this Sunday (19), at 4 pm, at the So Janurio stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

After being absent from the Fox in the last matches due to an injury to the right calf, Rhodolfo restarted work with the group this week. However, the defender was not listed for the confrontation against Operrio-PR, for the 23rd round.

Also new is Ariel Cabral, who was released by the medical department on the same date as Rhodolfo. The Argentine embezzled the team due to fatigue in his right thigh. He has been out of action since Cruzeiro drew 2-2 with Vitria on August 11th.

goalkeepers: Fbio and Lucas Frana

Sides: Matheus Pereira and Ral Cceres

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Joseph, Lo Santos, Ramon and Rhodolfo

midfielders: Ariel Cabral, Adriano, Claudinho, Flvio, Giovanni, Lucas Ventura, Marco Antnio and Rmulo

attackers: Dudu, Felipe Augusto, Marcelo Moreno, Rafael Sobis, Thiago and Wellington Nem