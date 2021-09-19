Woman says she prohibits Cristiano Ronaldo from changing light bulbs in the mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina Rodriguez, revealed that she is the one who changes the lamps in the mansion where the couple lives to prevent the player from hurting himself when he has to climb stairs. The couple live together in Manchester and have been together since 2017.

“If you were Cristiano Ronaldo, would you change a light bulb almost 20 feet above the ground?” she said in an interview with Sportweek magazine. “Better not. Take care of yourself and dedicate yourself to being the best at what you do,” he added.

Georgina also said that it is difficult to change the light bulbs in their house because the walls are so big and the ceiling is so high. Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife likes to cook and take care of the house.

“We have a chef and sometimes I cook. And changing a light bulb in our house is impossible, we have very high ceilings,” she said. “I make everything work out. I like to take care of my house and my family”

During the interview, the Spaniard praised Cristiano Ronaldo as a father and said that he “is the best husband” she could have. In addition, the influencer admitted that, at the beginning of the relationship, she was ashamed to train at the gym with her husband, which changed over time:

“At the beginning I was ashamed to train with him, after all he is Cristiano Ronaldo. But then everything changed. He is my inspiration,” he revealed. “We share the gym because we only have one at home. I learned a lot from him. He helps me, teaches me and motivates me”, he concluded.