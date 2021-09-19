World’s Biggest Ears Dog and World’s Tallest Teen Are Among Guinness 2022 Records; watch VIDEO | World

From the longest-eared dog to the world’s tallest teenager, the Guinness Book of Records unveils its new records in the 2022 edition of the popular book.

The annual publication, released on Thursday (16), features a series of records and achievements, including the fastest walking with hands and the highest number of jumps on a rope made with one’s hair in 30 seconds.

The British Bethany Lodge, a gymnast since she was young, achieved the titles of fastest turns of 100 meters forward – in 42.64 seconds – and the most backward somersaults of a woman in 30 seconds – 5.

“It’s an incredible feeling to achieve a Guinness Book title. It’s something I never thought of doing. I always used to get the books when I was little and I used to read them and see all the amazing things people could do,” said Lodge.

“So it’s kind of surreal to know I have a record and see that in the book,” he added.

American Zion Clark, who was born without legs, achieved the record for the fastest 20 meters of walking with his hands, achieving the feat in 4.78 seconds.

Laetitia Ky, from Côte d’Ivoire, set the record for the most jumps on a rope made from her own hair in 30 seconds – 60. The 25-year-old model, actress and artist is known for making sculptures out of her hair.

“For this new record, Laetitia braided her natural hair and then added extensions to form the ‘rope’ she would use to jump,” Guinness said in a statement. “She tried to break that record to inspire others to celebrate her talents.”

The title of tallest teenager alive (male) went to American Olivier Rioux, who is 2.269 meters tall.

Among the animals, some interesting records were that of Canine Lou, whose owner is the American Paige Olsen, and who obtained the record for the longest ears in a (live) dog. Its ears are 34 cm long.