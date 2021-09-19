World’s Largest Tree Covered with Aluminum to Protect it from Fire | World

The tree known as General Sherman, considered the largest in the world by volume, was wrapped in aluminum foil because the fire hits the Sequoia and Kings National Parks complex, in California, in the United States .

The fire started on the 9th of this month, affecting the complex formed by Colony Fire and Paradise Fire. Because of this, the park was closed to public visitation.

To protect General Sherman, which is one of the most popular trees in the park, authorities decided to wrap its base in aluminum foil. “We want to be 100% sure it won’t burn,” a park ranger told Reuters. Other historic structures were also protected.

The tree is estimated to be between 2,300 and 2,700 years old and measures around 1,480 m³.

— Photo: SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS/Handout via REUTERS

According to the guard, in the last century, the forest went through a lot of exclusion and fire suppression and this contributed to an unhealthy forest: dry and with tree mortality.

“In this landscape, maybe 20 or 30 years, a fire will ignite this area. During the lifetime of 2,000, 3,000 of these trees, that represents hundreds of fires,” he explains.