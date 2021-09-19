Would you exchange the dollar for the yuan? That’s what the Central Bank of China wants

THE China will promote the internationalization of the yuan “firmly and prudently” in 2021 and will further develop offshore currency markets, the central bank said Saturday.

Cross-border deals in local currency totaled 28.39 trillion yuan ($4.39 trillion) in 2020, up 44.3% from the previous year, the People’s Bank of China said in its yuan internationalization report of 2021.

International agreements in yuan represented 46.2% of total international agreements, reaching a record high, the central bank said.

Cross-border foreign trade settlements reached 4.78 trillion yuan last year, up 12.7% from 2019, the central bank said.

The central bank will strengthen monitoring of international capital flows and avoid systemic risks, he added.

China has been trying to increase the yuan’s global influence since 2009 to reduce its dependence on the dollar From USA in trade and investment agreements and thus challenge the role of the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency.

But despite some steps towards liberalization, the country maintains tight control over the currency due to concerns that excessive volatility could affect international capital flows and hurt the economy.