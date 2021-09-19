Xpeng P5 is launched with LiDAR laser, “bed” and video projector

Xpeng, a Chinese brand that was almost used by Xiaomi to have its own electric car (now develops independently), brings another product to the Chinese market that will reach the European market (Germany, more precisely) in 2022, the Xpeng P5.

This electric sedan with shapes that resemble the Citroën C4 Pallas (by the way, it has some recent electric sedans that resemble the old double chevron), it even has a similar size, 4.81 m long, 1.84 m wide, 1.52 m of height and 2.77 m of wheelbase.

With a coefficient of 0.223 of cx, the Xpeng P5 has a modern look, but it doesn’t compare to the P7, bigger and much more sophisticated brother. At the front, a very complete LED optics set, while the rear displays LED flashlights in a single set.

Like the P7, the P5 has retractable handles and draws attention for its two-tone paintwork. Inside, in addition to the high-resolution digital cluster, the electric sedan has a console with multimedia and climate control integrated into a huge vertical screen. The air diffusers are continuous and there is another one at the top of the panel.

The P5 arrives on the Chinese market in versions 460E and 460G, both with 460 km of autonomy in the NEDC cycle. In these options, the battery is a 55.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Next, come the 550G, 550E and 550P versions.

These will have a range of 550 km (NEDC) using aluminum, nickel and cobalt oxide (NCA) or lithium-manganese oxide-cobalt (NMC) cells with 66.2 kWh. Finally, the 600P version has 71.4 kWh and a range of 600 km in the same cycle.

With an electric motor, the Xpeng P5 has 210 horsepower and 31.5 kgfm, but has an AWD option. Technologically, the P5 draws attention for the XPilot semi-autonomous driving system, which uses a LiDAR laser radar to guide itself through the city, using the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP).

The Xpeng P5 has twelve ultrasonic radars, five millimeter radars and thirteen high-resolution cameras in the 550P and 600P versions, which use the above technology.

For comfort and entertainment, the sedan has modular seats that convert into a bed, like the Honda Fit, for example. However, there is an accessory that levels this bed.

In addition, there is a projector and a retractable screen that can be docked in front of the panel, converting the Xpeng P5 into a video room. It’s not known if this can be used with the car plugged in, but it looks like an interesting diversion.

Xpeng P5 2021 – Photo Gallery