Xuxa denies controversy about the pact with the devil and says: ‘F in the guy up there’ – Famous

Xuxa Meneghel (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

Last Friday (9/17), Xuxa Meneghel gave an interview to the channel youtube called be yours. The Queen of the Little Ones opened her heart, thus revealing details about her career and personal life.

In the chat, the presenter commented on the rumors, which arose mainly at the beginning of her career, that she had made a deal with the devil. One of those rumors is that the presenter has some songs that some people say would have subliminal messages if they were played backwards and that she couldn’t use the word God for that.

In the interview, Xuxa still denied these theories and affirmed her faith “in the guy up there”, alleging that she would not wish that someone who serves the ‘devil’ could achieve the greatness she has achieved, as this would strengthen him.

“I’ve heard some people say that I had a deal with the devil. My God God! Someone who has a deal with the guy down there couldn’t have even a third of the things I have, because that gives the guy a lot of strength,” he said the famous.

I really have a relationship of friendship, of love, with the guy upstairs. And he has me too. If not, I wouldnt have what I have. Xuxa

Xuxa also spoke of the way she left her mark on the world: “I managed to make programs in several languages, in several places. A victorious person who left his mark. Going through the world and not leaving his mark for someone must be so bad. I think that I left my mark for the world”, he added.