Years after separation, Carolina Dieckmann opens her heart about her relationship with Marcos Frota

Although she is no longer married to Fleet Milestones years ago, Carolina Dietmann does not hide the affection he has for the actor. The actress, who had her first child with the famous, talked about their relationship in a conversation with Instagram followers.

“I think it’s more than friendship that, when you have a child with someone. I know that a lot of people when they break up can’t keep it, but I’m very proud of the respect and the relationship we were able to build”, said the blonde.

“And separation with a child is such a sad thing, when there is a child in the middle, that if I could wish one thing for everyone, it would be that they could be friends despite the end”, completed.

For those who don’t remember, Carolina and Marcos were married between 1997 and 2003. The two are parents of 22-year-old Davi.

Currently, the actress is married to director Tiago Worcman, with whom she had 14-year-old José.

In a recent participation in Altas Horas, the global spoke with great love about her relationship with her husband: “Every time I think about it, I think I couldn’t have done anything else. Living around love… Love is my soil, it’s my family and my marriage to Tiago, which is exciting, looking at this guy all my life. Everything I do for my family comes back in blessings”.

In the conversation, Carolina Dietmann also spoke about her move to Portugal. The actress clarified that the decision was 100% personal: “For love! That’s life, we don’t stop. There are many friends who say: ‘Oh, am I going to have a baby? I’ll have to stop everything’. You don’t stop. You have to do things, live the present intensely”.

“When Tiago had a job opportunity there [em Portugal], I said: ‘Go, I’ll find a way to be with you’. That’s what I did, he went, I was recording a soap opera, I finished it, I recorded two works going back and forth[fromonecountrytotheother”[deumpaísparaooutro”, said.