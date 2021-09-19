Yellow September: companies carry out mental health education with an eye on prevention – Economy

The proposal to talk about mental health in companies, it can still encounter resistance and become more fearful when it involves the topic suicide, surrounded by taboos. To overcome the fear of talking about their own challenges and inappropriate judgments, psychoeducation has been adopted by some companies. It is not about diving into psychology books or into the theories of Freud and Jung, but about a practice of teaching the psyche to recognize indicators of mental health in itself and in others.

“We start with psychoeducation and manage to give and receive feedback in order to make the professional mentally healthier within the company”, says psychologist and consultant in people management Kátia Saraiva. For 20 years, she has been carrying out this work in corporations, although she realizes that, in terms of disclosure, it is something recent. More than offering online psychotherapy, lectures and courses on specific dates, psychoeducation demands periodicity and is materialized by the performance of a mental health professional, psychologist or psychiatrist. Individual assistance in companies complete the service.

“Through psychoeducation, I try to show the importance of identifying people with what they do so that they have emotional health, because psychological distress at work is a reality. Why do I need to know about my psyche? To understand what happens to me, develop empathy, improve interpersonal relationships, identify when I’m sad, depressed, separate emotion from meaning, projection from introjection”, he explains. The campaign September Yellow, organized since 2014 (read more below), reinforces the agenda by raising awareness about suicide prevention, since mental disorders, especially depression, are associated with the act.

According to the World Health Organization, suicide rates decreased by 36% worldwide between 2000 and 2019, but increased by 17% in the Americas region over the same period. In addition to mental issues, financial problems, relationship breakdown, chronic pain and illness can lead a person to take his own life. The main thing to highlight is that there is prevention, treatment and a possible personal and professional life.

As one of the Sustainable Development Goals, the promotion of mental health and well-being will have to be increasingly the responsibility of companies as well. “As of 2022, the new International Classification of Diseases will have an ICD of burnout syndrome, which is caused by work, and this puts the company as ‘guilty’”, says psychiatrist Frederico Porto, who explains that the medical profession still cannot pinpoint the cause of a depression, for example. “This official diagnosis will be a revolution.”

mental health becomes routine

Aware of these issues, the manager of the HR Nucleus of Itaú Cultural Érica Buganza has promoted changes that are separate from what is already offered by the bank. Last year, they started a round of monthly lectures with psychiatrists through a third-party company. “We talked about anxiety, depression, burnout and there was a conversation circle just for women and mothers”, she says. When the return to the classroom became more distant, other professionals were called: yoga, meditation, ophthalmologist, nutritionist and infectious disease to talk about vaccines. “We were incorporating aspects of health that reverberate emotionally.”

Afterwards, the team understood that it was time to act with the leaders and in May launched a training program to educate managers in mental health. In the first phase, which has already been concluded, the focus was on the individual so that the leaders could manage their own issues. Now, the second step aims at understanding the other. “The leadership is not supposed to act as a psychologist, but to understand the symptoms of anxiety, depression, talk about management, how to ask a person how they are, whether I should open up or not”, says Érica. Anyone who feels uncomfortable with this position has a support team to help.

For employees, the conversation circles continue monthly, now focused on topics such as anxiety about returning to the office, social interaction and fear of contamination. Soon, Itaú Cultural will implement SOS Saúde, a telephone channel with 24-hour psychiatric care for urgent and emergency situations, such as the risk of suicide, and mild to severe cases. “We want to give this possibility to the employee, feel how this movement happens and expand to the closest dependents in the sense of welcoming.”

In the relationship between suicide and work, studies are segmented and it is difficult to have a broad view, which can also be underreported. It is known that occupational diseases such as repetitive strain injuries, harassment and burnout syndrome may be associated. The pandemic itself made the career worse, with income and mental health being more affected. This also made L’Oréal Brasil invest in a more complete mental health program, called Equilíbrio de Vida, which is divided into four pillars: emotional, physical, work and relationships.

In the first, in addition to an online psychotherapy platform with 40% of sessions subsidized by the company, there are conversation circles and workshops conducted monthly by a psychoeducator. “We will discuss how to break the taboo on therapy, how to deal with the roller coaster of emotions in the pandemic, be vulnerable, avoid stress, deal with grief and manage anxiety”, lists Isabella Teixeira, compensation and benefits manager of the company .

This mental health education will be aligned with the other points of attention of the plan, which seek to improve the organizational climate and interpersonal relationships, promote healthy work and breaks, encourage moments of decompression, exchanges of kindness and the practice of physical exercise for good -being of body and mind. “The program works with culture at the different levels of the organization, because it’s no use promoting this discourse, making conversation circles and, on the other hand, having a very high demand”, he adds.

The results of psychoeducation were transformative at the law firm Renato Von Mühlen, which last year requested the services of Kátia Saraiva. “Everyone went to work from home and, little by little, people became discouraged, depressed, shaken. We hired a professional to talk to them, to make them feel safer and more excited”, says Angela Von Müllen, a partner at the company. She says that she had already been guided by the consultant, in a previous coaching, about perceiving signs in the team, which facilitated the current management.

For a year now, the company’s 28 employees have been able to voluntarily chat with Kátia at any time through messaging apps about professional and personal issues, in addition to participating in virtual group meetings. There was some resistance at first, says Angela, perhaps because of a lack of knowledge of the importance of the service or fear that the issues would be shared with the leadership – which is not the case.

“After a month that most had already talked to her, I felt the positive impact, including feedback from employees on how good it was to have this support. We carried out an evaluation at the end of the year and this support was one of the positive points. I think she has helped a lot more in her personal life than in her professional life, but this reflects directly on her work”, completes the lawyer.

Depression and suicide: how to help and where to look for help

The Yellow September has been organized since 2014 by the Brazilian Psychiatric Association in partnership with the Federal Council of Medicine and makes available on the website a list of psychiatrists available for assistance. Other actions also invite people to reflect and learn about mental health, such as the Falar Inspira Vida Movement, which developed a game to show the challenges of those who have depression. There are also orientation and reception guides, one of them focused on the work environment. The Conta, Mana project focuses on women to raise awareness about the importance of well-being and self-care.

Founded nearly 60 years ago, the Center for the Valorization of Life (CVV) offers free voluntary emotional support and suicide prevention. Those who need help can get in touch by calling 188 (24 hours a day and no call charge), in person at more than 120 service stations (see address) or via the website, via chat or e-mail. Psychiatrist Frederico Porto indicates when it is time to seek help. “When it interferes with the standard of living, the person starts to sleep poorly, loses hope about the future, the meaning of life and things that gave pleasure now no longer.”

According to psychologist Patricia Lenine, from Zero Barreiras Psicoterapia Online, suicide can be avoided by treating mental health. “We need to make sick people and their families aware that pain and sadness are not cool. And they deserve interventions with health professionals.”

Psychologist Christiane Valle, from the same platform, says that if the person himself does not realize the suffering he is experiencing, family, friends and co-workers can help. When identifying signs that may be related to depression or suicidal thoughts, it is best to seek help from a professional. If the case is at work, it is important to notify a family member.

If you are facing an imminent case of a suicide attempt, experts advise you to approach the person and hold hands, welcome, listen without making any judgment about the situation, without even saying “calm down, this will pass”, because the person only needs get back to her state of emotional control and know she has someone with her in her time of trouble.

Signs may indicate depression at work and suicidal thoughts

Depression

constant procrastination

Always complain about new tasks

Try not to participate in meetings and, in online ones, never turn on the camera

cry easily

Yelling, getting angry and even hitting the table steadily

Never show any optimism to achieve goals or overcome problems

Present physical signs of mental problems frequently, such as headache, muscle pain, nervous gastritis, tiredness from poor sleep, excessive sleepiness, weight loss

Start neglecting repetitively

Suicidal thoughts