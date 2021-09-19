Yoel Romero returns to the Octagon after 18 months and makes his Bellator debut with a loss at the age of 44

After 18 months, Yoel Romero returned to the Octagon for a bout of MMA. At dawn this Sunday, the Olympic silver medalist in wrestling faced Phil Davis, from the United States, trying to end a streak of 3 straight losses. By split decision (30-27, 28-29 and 30-26), the Cuban was defeated and amended the 4 consecutive setbacks.

The fight unfolded in the style in which Yoel Romero is used to making it happen, with the Cuban waiting for more opportunities, studying his opponent and trying to connect only the most powerful blows. With that, Davis looked more in control from the start of the first round.

In the second round, the American improved even more and managed to pressure Romero and land some good blows, especially in the final stretch of the round, which made the fight more interesting.

With the victory practically guaranteed by points, Phil Davis decided to “tie” the fight in the 3rd round, took several to the ground and had total control of the octagon. In the end, he got the win.

The fight still had an unusual moment with Romero “discovering” that Bellator’s main event only has 3 rounds.