‘You will not destroy my dreams’, says sister of Whindersson Nunes after controversy

the sister of Whindersson Nunes, Hagda Kerolayne, spoke on social networks after being accused by internet users of copying the lyrics of a song from Luisa Sonza. According to fans, the singer, who released the song “Melhor Assim”, would have copied the lyrics of “Penhasco”.

“I know who I am, I know what capacity I have and it’s not ‘you’ who will say otherwise. I’ve been through worse things, I’ve faced death several times and no, you’re not going to put me down, you’re not going to destroy my dreams,” wrote Hagda in the caption of a photo posted on Instagram.

The release of “Melhor Assim” was one of the most talked about issues on social networks on Friday (17). “What about Whindersson’s sister who released a song and is the blatant copy of Cliff?” commented one netizen. “Did the girl try to make a parody (?) on top of Cliff? I don’t even want to see how much hate you’re going to get,” wrote another.

“No, my loves, but Best This Way, from Whindersson’s sister, is an undisguised answer to Cliff, you have to admit, bro, it’s in your face,” said another user.

The music video, which features Maria Lina, formerly of Whindersson. In stories published on Instagram, Maria also commented on the controversy.

“Just to make a few things clear, Hagda asked me to be in the video because it would be her first video and we always liked each other a lot. I went because I have a lot of affection for her. I didn’t participate in any composition, I just participated in the video with several other friends of hers. That’s all what happened,” he wrote

