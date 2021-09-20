10 Facts About Hank Pym

Hank Pym is causing in the animated series “What If…?“, making fans furious with their attitudes. But the truth is that, in his participation in this animated series, Pym is being more faithful to the comics than he has ever been before in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe.

Seriously, no matter what reality in the comic book, Hank Pym will ALWAYS screw up, he’ll always screw up someone’s life and, of course, his own. There’s no one more troublesome than Pym in the comics, and today you’ll understand what I’m saying as you learn about the character’s legacy of disgrace. I hope you are prepared.

10 – Founding Avenger

Something people tend to forget is that Hank Pym is a founding Avenger. When fans were introduced to the Avengers in The Avengers #1 by 1963, all the heroes who would make up the team were working separately, but Ant-Man and Wasp were already working as a team.

When Loki devised a plan to frame the Hulk, the young friend of the green, Rick Jones, tried to contact the Fantastic Four, but Loki intercepted the radio signal and directed it to Donald Blake, Thor’s alter ego. However, other heroes also listened to that frequency; they arrived at the same time and together defeated Loki. After the fight, Hank Pym, used to working with a partner, suggested they form a team. By the end of the comic, the original Avengers team was formed, with Ant-Man, Wasp, Thor, Hulk and Iron Man.

9 – Ultron Creator

The Cinematographic Universe Marvel put the creation of Ultron in the account of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, but in the comics the “father” of the homicidal robot is Hank Pym. During his experimentation with creating artificial intelligence, he designs the first Ultron model, the Ultron-1. He designs the robot to have thought patterns similar to his own. Unfortunately, this level of intelligence drives you to become a sentient being. He soon flees from Pym and begins his career as one of Marvel’s greatest supervillains.

Torn with guilt for having created such a destructive creature, Pym plunged into a depression that led to an abusive relationship with his wife and other despicable traits that nearly destroyed him.

8 – Was expelled from the Avengers for domestic violence

Despite being a superhero, Pym has made some morally dubious choices during his career. However, beating his wife is something he never got over. After attacking an already defeated enemy from behind, Pym is suspended from the Avengers by Captain America. In an effort to clear his name, he creates a robot that he plans to send to fight the Avengers. However, he designs it so that he knows where his weak point lies, so he can defeat the enemy alone and triumphantly save the day.

The Wasp discovers his plan and threatens to reveal the truth to the other heroes. In a moment of fury, he slaps his wife across the face in Avengers #213. The character’s actions lead him to be court-martialed by the team and Janet divorces him.

7 – Committed a crime and was arrested

Pym hits rock bottom after going crazy as Yellow Jacket and hitting his wife. The result of your actions leaves you jobless and alone. In an act desperate to survive, he agrees to help one of his enemies, Egghead, believing he is doing something good. However, he is blackmailed by the villain and forced to steal the national reserve of adamantium. However, Egghead warns the Avengers so they can catch Pym in the act.

Pym is then captured by the Avengers, who believe he has had another mental breakdown. He is sentenced to prison and spent time in jail, but when Egghead’s involvement is discovered, Pym is exonerated.

6 – Mental instability

Pym’s mental instability has plagued him for years and leads to irrational behavior in many situations. He often deals with the loss of a sense of identity by creating multiple personas, some of which he is not even aware of.

His first mental breakdown was caused by the passing of his first wife, Maria Trovaya, after he discovers she was murdered. Since that event, her breakdowns have been triggered by moments of extreme stress. In some of these moments, he creates a new persona to temporarily deal with his problems. Then he goes back to Ant-Man or one of his other code names.

5 – Has had countless secret identities

It’s not uncommon for some superheroes to have different personas for their heroism. However, Hank Pym wore many costumes during his career. Surprisingly, some were even for ridiculous reasons. He starts his career as Ant Man, but in the process of making a serum that shrinks, he comes across a formula that makes him grow. He then adopts the persona of Giant in Tales to Astonish #49.

However, he later admits that he turned into this new hero just to impress Wasp, as he felt inferior compared to Thor and Iron Man. Adding to your collection, it also becomes the Goliath in Avengers #28 and yellow jacket in The Avengers #59.

The most bizarre decision came after Vespa’s death during the Secret Invasion saga. Devastated by the loss, he decides to take on the superheroic name of his ex-wife, and then becomes the wasp.

4 – Have you ever thought about taking your own life

In one of his many moments of doubt and low self-esteem, Pym takes the words of one of his enemies seriously. After failing to be the yellow jacket, he ceases to be a hero and works as an advisor to the West Coast Avengers. During his time with the team, he encounters Typhoon, an ancient enemy. Typhoon teases him, saying that Pym is nothing but a failure at everything he’s tried to do in life.

Pym is destroyed by Typhoon’s words and agrees with the painful truth: he was not meant to be a hero. In a shocking moment, he writes a farewell letter to each of his friends, says goodbye to the Vespada saying he loves her, and then puts a gun to his head in preparation for the shot. However, he is interrupted by Firewing, who says that God has a mission for him.

3 – Almost turned the Vespa into a robot

Ultron finally returns to its creator, Hank Pym, with demands. The life of a lonely sentient being seems to be too heavy for him, so he asks Pym to help him raise a wife, in the best “Frankenstein” style.

Ultron has even built a body for his wife, Jocasta, but he doesn’t know how to bring her to life. He decides he wants to base his mind and thought patterns on the Vespa’s, so Ultron picks up Janet and prepares her for a mind transfer. After brainwashing Pym, he convinces him that the wasp will soon die and that his only hope of saving his mind is to transfer it to Jocasta’s body. As soon as he begins the transfer, Janet manages to reach the Avengers to call for help through Jocasta’s body. They arrive and intervene, saving the Vespa from the procedure.

2 – Has already merged with Ultron

Pym has long felt guilty about creating Ultron. Not only has he been manipulated by the robot multiple times, but Ultron becomes one of the Avengers’ worst enemies. Pym even tried to beg her creation to change, but to no avail.

During the story The Wrath of Ultron, Pym tries to stop his “son” with a plan devised by the Vision. Using his transformation powers, Vision merges with Pym and essentially hides within him. They hope to get close enough to Ultron that Vision can merge with him and thwart his plans. The plan seems to be going well until Ultron, while merging with the Sight, uses his powers to merge with Pym and casts the Sight out. So we have a bizarre fusion of creator and creature.

1 – Hank Pym Ultimate is WAY worse

Well, after all that, maybe you even felt sorry for Hank Pym, and how he’s actually a victim of his own unstable mind. But Hank Pym’s version, in Marvel’s Ultimate line… oh, that’s a complete asshole.

To give you an idea, in The Supremes, there is a version of the scene of domestic violence, but much worse. Here, Janet retaliates for Pym’s attacks, which makes her reaction even worse. He burns Janet’s skin with insecticide and then uses an army of ants to attack her, putting his wife into a coma. Because of this, he takes a beating from Captain America and is kicked out of the team.

But that is not all. In The Ultimates 2, Hank Pym tries hard to return to the Ultimates, and when he fails, he participates in the Black Widow’s treacherous plan to destroy the team with Loki’s help. When he realizes that the Ultimates have turned around and are winning, Pym quickly starts to help them and says that his plan from the start was to be an undercover agent. Of course no one believes this bullshit and he ends up in jail.