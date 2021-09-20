1,000 hp Mercedes-AMG One has deliveries delayed to 2022

Unveiled in September 2017, the Mercedes-AMG One appeared at the Frankfurt Motor Show (Germany) as the Project One concept. Four years later, the German event even moved to Munich and the Formula 1 motor sport has yet to hit the streets. To make matters worse, there are rumors that the manufacturer has postponed the delivery of the first units to 2022.

That’s what the website says. Mercedes-Fans.de, stating that AMG will only start deliveries of the Mercedes-AMG One in the 1st quarter of 2022. The reason would be the delay in development, due to the change in emissions rules in Europe, which caused a lot of headaches for engineers at the search for a solution to make the 1.6 V6 engine meet the standards.



13 Photos

AMG’s future hypercar showed problems early on in development. An example is that the F1 engine is at 5,000 rpm with the car stopped and this had to be changed to 1,200 rpm. It will still have some design changes compared to the 2017 concept, besides dropping the name “Project” to use the christening “E Performance”, which will be adopted by all high-performance hybrids.

It is worth remembering that only 275 units will be produced, without the promise of having a variant in the future, and each one of them has already been sold, for US$ 2.72 million (R$ 14,393,696 at the current price) – Mercedes even made one contract for customers, preventing them from reselling the vehicle for a while. For such a sum, buyers will receive a Formula 1-engined hypercar, along with four electric powertrains, which should deliver more than 1,000 hp, or even close to 1,200 hp, if the rumors are correct.

Meanwhile, a prototype was spotted running near the Nürburgring (Germany) on a rainy day. Speaking on the German circuit, the manufacturer suggests that the Mercedes-AMG One could set the record for the “Green Inferno” lap, beating the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, which completed a lap in 5:19.55.