15th RS notifies the Municipality of Maringá for vaccinating adolescents without comorbidities

This Monday, 20, the Health Department of Maringá is vaccinating pregnant women, lactating women and mothers aged 17 or over against the coronavirus. For the general population, the age group vaccinated with the first dose was 18 years old or more.

On Friday, the 17th, Maringá had advanced to the age of 17, with vaccines from Pfizer.

By this measure, the city was notified. The 15th Regional Health (RS) issued the notification as an alert, says director Ederlei Alkamim.

Is that the vaccination of 17-year-old adolescents without comorbidities was not in accordance with the National Immunization Plan and for this specific audience there are still no batches of vaccines destined by the Ministry of Health.

It is even impossible to register in the national system that controls the doses applied.

“The municipality ended up anticipating it and we notified them accordingly. There were specific doses for this audience. Our concern is that all people over 18 years of age receive their vaccine, that this cannot overlap one group with the other and that doses are missing for those who were a priority that day or in that shipment sent by the State Health Department”, explains Alkamin.

The reporter contacted the City Hall to comment on the case and the Communication Department said it was checking the situation. In Apucarana, this Monday, 20, adolescents from 12 to 17 years old are being vaccinated with comorbidities.

Check out the note from the Municipality of Maringá on the case:

“The 15th Regional Health has ratified the recommendation of the Ministry of Health. The City Hall was already aware of the recommendation and chose to continue the vaccination for 17 years. Today [segunda-feira, 20] we are applying the doses to pregnant and postpartum women. When the new batch of immunizing agents arrives, the City will analyze how it should proceed”.

Updated report at 10:14 am on 9/20 to add a note from the City Hall.

