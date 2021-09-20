20% chance of the S&P 500 toppling is “increasingly likely,” says Morgan Stanley

A drop of more than 20% in the US stock market. U.S seems increasingly likely, according to strategists at the Morgan Stanley led by Michael Wilson.

While still the worst-case scenario, the bank said evidence was starting to point to weaker growth and falling consumer confidence.

In a report on Monday, strategists mapped two directions for US markets, which they called “fire and ice.” If it results in fire, the most optimistic view, the Federal Reserve it would withdraw the stimulus to prevent the economy from overheating.

“The typical ‘fire’ result would lead to a modest and healthy 10% correction of the S&P 500,” they wrote.

But it is the “ice” scenario, more pessimistic, that gains strength, said the strategists, drawing a picture in which the economy shows a strong slowdown and profits are pressured.

On Monday, global markets react to real estate developer debt crisis China Evergrande, which could impact the broader financial system.

Among strategists of Wall Street, Morgan Stanley is more pessimistic than most, but its views echo other banks that have recently made bearish predictions. Strategists of Goldman Sachs and Citigroup they also highlighted the possibility of negative shocks ending the period of gains in the US market.

“Is it fire or ice? We don’t know, but the ice scenario would be worse for the markets and we are leaning in that direction,” wrote Morgan Stanley strategists. “We believe the mid-cycle transition will end with the fix finally hitting the S&P 500.”

The bank recommended that investors opt for defensive, quality stocks as protection and maintain some exposure to financial sector papers, which will benefit from higher interest rates.