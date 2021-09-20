2021 Emmy crowns ‘The crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’; see the winners

After standing out for creativity last year, the Emmy will once again have the presence of guests this Sunday, but it still won’t be like before — the awards are held outdoors and with restriction of people. In Los Angeles, who commands the American TV party is comedian Cedric The Entertainer, star of the series “The Neighborhood”, and the transmission to Brazil is by TNT.

Over the course of the evening, the winners of the top 16 categories will be revealed (see list below). “Ted Lasso” and “The crown” are singled out as favorites in comedy and drama, respectively.

“Ted Lasso” even started the night with everything. The first two figurines were handed over to the Apple TV+ comedy: best actress (for Hannah Waddingham) and best supporting actor in a comedy series (Brett Goldstein). The domain was not complete because, later, “Hacks” showed its strength, getting the award for screenplay, direction (Lucia Aniello) and best actress, to Jean Smart. But “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has regained the reins with an Emmy for Best Actor. And, in the end, the series was crowned the best comedy of the season.

And “The Crown” also lived up to expectations among dramatic productions, winning all the major statuettes in the industry — best series, actress (Olivia Colman), actor (Josh O’Connor), screenplay (Peter Morgan), director (Jessica Hobbs ), actress (Gillian Anderson) and supporting actor (Tobias Menzies).

Among the miniseries, “Mare of Easttown” also dominated the acting categories, with Kate Winslet winning an Emmy for best actress, and Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters for supporting actress and supporting actor, respectively. Best Actor, Ewan McGregor took the only “Halston” award. Michaela Coel won the Emmy for the screenplay for “I May Destroy You”, while Scott Frank, for “The Queen’s Gambit”, took the director.

Last week, the Emmy presented the technical trophies, which were dominated by the miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” with seven figurines — followed by “Pose” and “Saturday night live” with three each.

The 2021 Emmy Winners (in bold)

best miniseries

“I may destroy you”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The underground railroad”

“WandaVision”

best drama series

“the boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The crown”

“The handmaid’s tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This is us”

best comedy series

“Black-ish”

“Snake Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“hacks”

“The flight attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Use Fertilizer, “In treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The handmaid’s tale”

Mj Rodríguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The flight attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Elis-Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Best actress in a miniseries or TV movie

Michaela Coel, “I may destroy you”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The crown”

Ann Dowd, “The handmaid’s tale”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The handmaid’s tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The handmaid’s tale”

Samira Wiley, “The handmaid’s tale”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

OT Fagbenle, “The handmaid’s tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The handmaid’s tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This is us”

Bradley Whitford, “The handmaid’s tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The flight attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunting, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Best supporting actress in a miniseries or TV movie

Renee Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Thomas Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I may destroy you”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Best screenplay in a drama series

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The boys”

Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country”

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian”

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose”

Best direction in drama series

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton”

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”

Steven Canals, “Pose”

Best screenplay in a comedy series

Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant”

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva”

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Maya Erskine, “Pen15”

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (episode “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (Pilot episode)

Best Direction in a Comedy Series

James Burrows, “B Positive”

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant”

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”

James Widdoes, “Mom”

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso”

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”

Best direction in miniseries or TV movie

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Michaela Coel, “I may destroy you”

Sam Miller, “I may destroy you”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Best screenplay in miniseries or TV movie

Michaela Coel, “I may destroy you”

Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision”

Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision”

Laura Donney, “WandaVision”

Best screenplay in a variety series

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“The Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

best talk show

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

best competition reality show

“the amazing race”

“Nailed it!”

“RuPaul’s drag race”

“Top Chef”

“the voice”

Best pre-recorded variety special