2021 Emmy: Nicki Minaj becomes a joke during the awards

The presenter of the 73rd Emmy Awards made a joke involving Nicki Minaj and his controversial speeches about the Covid-19 vaccine. the comedian Cedric the Entertainer led the awards ceremony that took place this Sunday (19) in Los Angeles, United States.

In his opening speech, televised by CBS, the humorist defended the vaccination and quoted Nicki Minaj in reference to the tweets published by the rapper on the night of MET Gala, last Monday (19). At the time, the composer said that she would not go to the event because she was not vaccinated and questioned the safety of the immunizers by saying that her cousin had problems with his testicles after taking them. The rapper’s speech spread false news about the vaccines needed to end the pandemic.

“I am vaccinated. Yes, I got vaccinated and had no reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin”, joked Cedric the Entertainer during the 2021 Emmy. This is not the first reaction to Minaj’s speeches. A comedy program even put together a sketch making fun of the rapper, who insisted on responding.

Azealia Banks criticized Minaj

This Saturday (18), Azealia Banks commented the episode and classified the position of the colleague as “stupid” and “selfish”. Known for her sharp and controversial statements, Banks didn’t spare Nicki and sniped: “Many black women have died or had their legs amputated or body parts amputated because of injections from the underground market, why doesn’t Nicki Minaj question that?”

Minaj went so far as to say that he would need to “research” better the immunization agents before receiving them, which also caused anger among netizens and science advocates. Azealia mocked the speech: “does dangerous surgeries, says he uses cocaine and percocets in songs but has to research vaccines?”.