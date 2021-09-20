2021 Emmy: ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Are Big Winners of the Night | Pop & Art

2 of 14 Moses Ingram, Marielle Heller, Scott Frank, Anya Taylor-Joy, William Horberg, Mick Aniceto, and Marcus Loges show off their 2021 Emmy Awards for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America /Getty Images via AFP

Moses Ingram, Marielle Heller, Scott Frank, Anya Taylor-Joy, William Horberg, Mick Aniceto, and Marcus Loges show off their 2021 Emmy Awards for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP