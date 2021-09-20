2021 Emmy: ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Are Big Winners of the Night | Pop & Art

“The Crown” was the big winner of Emmy 2021, with seven awards among the drama series. Already “Ted Lasso” and “O gambito da rainha” were the highlights in their respective genres this Sunday (19).
The biggest award on American television was presented by comedian Cedric The Entertainer in Los Angeles.
“The Crown” completely dominated the drama categories. The history of the British royal family took all the categories: drama series, main actors (Josh O’Connor and Olivia Colman), supporting actors (Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies), screenplay (Peter Morgan) and direction (Jessica Hobbs)
In a year marked by great miniseries, the main category got “The Queen’s Gambit”, which he also won with the direction of a miniseries, anthology or TV movie (Scott Frank).
However, her reign among the miniseries was not absolute, as “Mare of Easttown” took three statuettes: best actress (Kate Winslet) and best supporting characters (Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters).
Moses Ingram, Marielle Heller, Scott Frank, Anya Taylor-Joy, William Horberg, Mick Aniceto, and Marcus Loges show off their 2021 Emmy Awards for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Between the comedies, the dispute between “Ted Lasso” and “hacks” lasted all night. The tiebreaker came only in the main category of the genre, with the series’ victory over a football coach.
There were four figurines in total for “Ted Lasso”: comedy series, actor (Jason Sudeikis) and supporting cast (Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein).
The story of a veteran comedian had three: actress (Jean Smart), direction (Lucia Aniello) and screenplay (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky).
Jason Sudeikis shows off his 2021 Emmy Award — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Another highlight of the night was the award to RuPaul, who became the black person with the most Emmy statuettes. By taking the category of best competition program with his “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, the presenter reached 11 in total.
See the full list of the night’s winners (in bold):
- “I May Destroy You”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “The Underground Railroad”
- “WandaVision”
- “The Boys”
- “Bridgerton”
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Pose”
- “This Is Us”
- “Black-ish”
- “Snake Kai”
- “Emily in Paris”
- “Hacks”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Pen15”
- “Ted Lasso”
Special variety program (recorded)
- “Bo Burnham: Inside”
- “David Byrne’s American Utopia”
- “8:46 – Dave Chappelle”
- “Friends: The Reunion”
- “Hamilton”
- “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”
Special variety program (live)
- “Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”
- “The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”
- “The Oscars”
- “The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”
- “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”
Josh O’Connor arrives at Emmy 2021 — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
- Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
- Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”
- Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”
- Rege-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”
- Billy Porter – “Pose”
- Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”
- Uzo Fertilizer – “In Treatment”
- Olivia Colman – “The Crown”
- Emma Corrin – “The Crown”
- Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Mj Rodriguez – “Pose”
- Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”
Ewan McGregor shows off his 2021 Emmy Award — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Actor in miniseries or TV movie
- Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”
- Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”
- Ewan McGregor – “Halston”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Hamilton”
Kate Winslet celebrates the award she received for ‘Mare of Easttown’ at the 2021 Emmy — Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Actress in miniseries or TV movie
- Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”
- Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”
- Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”
Miniseries, anthology or TV movie script
- Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”
- Brad Ingelsby – “Mare of Easttown”
- Scott Frank – “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron – WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)
- Jac Schaeffer – “WandaVision” (“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)
- Laura Donney – “WandaVision” (“Previously On”)
Directed in a miniseries, anthology or TV movie
- Thomas Kail – “Hamilton”
- Sam Miller and Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (“Ego Death”)
- Sam Miller – “I May Destroy You”, Directed by (HBO)
- Craig Zobel – “Mare of Easttown”
- Scott Frank – “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Barry Jenkins – “The Underground Railroad”
- Matt Shakman – “WandaVision”
RuPaul shows off his 2021 Emmy Award — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Nailed It!”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Jason Sudeikis arrives at Emmy 2021 — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
- Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”
- William H. Macy – “Shameless”
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
- Kenan Thompson – “Kenan”
Jean Smart arrives at Emmy 2021 — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Actress in comedy series
- Aidy Bryant – “Shrill”
- Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
- Allison Janney – “Mom”
- Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”
- Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Comedy Series Direction
- James Burrows – “B Positive” (“Pilot”)
- Susanna Fogel – “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)
- Lucia Aniello – “Hacks” (“There Is No Line”)
- James Widdoes – “Mom” (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)
- Zach Braff – “Ted Lasso” (“Biscuits”)
- MJ Delaney – “Ted Lasso” (“The Hope that Kills You”)
- Declan Lowney – “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Comedy Series Script
- Steve Yockey – “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)
- Meredith Scardino – “Girls5eva” (“Pilot”)
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky – “Hacks” (“There Is No Line”)
- Maya Erskine – “PEN15” (“Play”)
- Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
- Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly – “Ted Lasso” (Pilot”)
- “The Black Lady Sketch Show”
- “Saturday Night Live”
John Oliver shows off the two awards he received at the 2021 Emmy — Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
- “Conan”
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Variety Show Script
- “The Amber Ruffin Show”
- “The Black Lady Sketch Show”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “Saturday Night Live”
Supporting actor in drama series
- Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country”
- John Lithgow – “Perry Mason”
- Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”
- OT Fagbenle – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Max Minghella – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bradley Whitford – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”
- Chris Sullivan – “This Is Us”
Gillian Anderson shows off her 2021 Emmy Award — Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country”
- Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”
- Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
- Emerald Fennell – “The Crown”
- Madeline Brewer – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
drama series direction
- Julie Anne Robinson – “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)
- Benjamin Caron – “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)
- Jessica Hobbs – “The Crown” (“War”)
- Liz Garbus – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)
- Jon Favreau – “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
- Steven Canals – “Pose” (“Series Finale”)
drama series script
- Rebecca Sonnenshine – “The Boys” (“What I Know”)
- Peter Morgan – “The Crown”
- Yahlin Chang – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)
- Misha Green – “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)
- Dave Filoni – “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
- Jon Favreau – “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
- Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy – “Pose” (“Series Finale”)
Evan Peters shows off the figurine at the 2021 Emmy — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Supporting actor in a miniseries or TV movie
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster – “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton”
- Paapa Essiedu – “I May Destroy You”
- Jonathan Groff – “Hamilton”
- Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown”
- Anthony Ramos – “Hamilton”
Julianne Nicholson arrives at Emmy 2021 — Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP Photo
Supporting actress in a miniseries or TV movie
- Renee Elise Goldsberry – “Hamilton”
- Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”
- Moses Ingram – “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown”
- Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown”
- Phillipa Soo – “Hamilton”
Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham are the first two 2021 Emmy winners — Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins – “Hacks”
- Kenan Thompson – “SNL”
- Bowen Yang – “SNL”
- Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”
- Brendan Hunt – “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Swift – “Ted Lasso”
- Paul Reiser – “The Kominsky Method”
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Hannah Einbinder -“Hacks”
- Aidy Bryant – “SNL”
- Kate McKinnon – “SNL”
- Cecily Strong – “SNL”
- Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”
- Rosie Perez – “The Flight Attendant”