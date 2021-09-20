5 things about Evergrande, the Chinese business empire on the brink

The problems of the Chinese conglomerate Evergrande have dominated the headlines in recent days after it once again warned it could default on its astronomical debt because of a cash crisis.

Experts characterized the company’s struggles as a major test for Beijing, which risks morphing into China’s Lehman Brothers, sending shock waves into the world’s second-largest economy.

Here’s what you need to know about Evergrande and how it got to where it is now.

What is Evergrande?

Evergrande is one of the biggest real estate developers in China. The company is part of the Global 500 – which means it is also one of the largest companies in the world by revenue.

Listed in Hong Kong and headquartered in the city of Shenzhen, in southern China, it employs about 200,000 people. It also indirectly helps support more than 3.8 million jobs each year.

The group was founded by Chinese billionaire Xu Jiayin, also known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese, who was once the richest man in the country.

Evergrande has made its name in residential properties – it boasts “more than 1,300 projects in over 280 cities” across China – but its interests go far beyond that.

Outside housing, the group has invested in electric vehicles, sports and theme parks. It also owns a food and beverage business, selling bottled water, groceries, dairy and other products across China.

In 2010, the company purchased a football team, now known as Guangzhou Evergrande. Since then, that team has built what is believed to be the largest football school in the world, at a cost of $185 million for Evergrande.

Guangzhou Evergrande continues to set new records: it is currently working on the creation of the world’s largest football stadium, assuming construction is completed next year, as expected. The $1.7 billion stadium is shaped like a giant lotus flower and will seat 100,000 spectators.

Evergrande also caters to tourists through its theme park division, Evergrande Fairyland. Its claim to fame is a massive development called Ocean Flower Island in Hainan, the tropical province in China commonly known as “Chinese Hawaii”.

The project includes an artificial island with shopping malls, museums and amusement parks. According to the group’s most recent annual report, it began accepting clients on a trial basis earlier this year, with plans to fully open “by the end of 2021”.

How did the problems arise?

In recent years, Evergrande’s debts have increased as it borrowed to finance its various activities.

The group earned the infamy for becoming the most indebted developer in China, with liabilities worth more than $300 billion.

In recent weeks, it has warned investors about cash flow problems, saying it could default if it can’t raise cash quickly.

This warning was highlighted on Tuesday (14), when Evergrande revealed in a document on the stock exchange that it was having problems finding buyers for some of its assets.

In some ways, the company’s aggressive ambitions were what got it into a difficult situation, according to experts.

The group “has departed a lot from its core business, which is part of how it got into this mess,” said Mattie Bekink, director of the Economist Intelligence Unit for China.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs say the company’s structure has also made it “difficult to determine a more accurate picture of [sua] recovery”.

In a note this week, they pointed to “the complexity of the Evergrande Group and the lack of sufficient information about the company’s assets and liabilities.”

But the group’s struggles are also emblematic of China’s underlying risks.

“The story of Evergrande is the story of profound challenges [e] debt-related structural measures for China’s economy,” Bekink said.

The problem is not entirely new. Last year, a number of Chinese state-owned companies defaulted on their loans, raising fears over China’s dependence on debt-fueled investments to support growth.

And in 2018, billionaire Wang Jianlin was forced to downsize his conglomerate, Dalian Wanda, while Beijing cracked down on firms that borrowed heavily to do business abroad.

In a Wednesday note, Mark Williams, chief economist for Asia at Capital Economics, said the Evergrande collapse “would be the biggest test that China’s financial system has faced in years.”

“The root of Evergrande’s problems – and those of other highly leveraged developers – is that demand for residential real estate in China is entering an era of sustained decline,” he wrote.”

Evergrande’s continued collapse has highlighted the impact a wave of property developer defaults would have on China’s growth. ”

What is it like trying to move forward?

On Tuesday, Evergrande announced that it had hired financial advisors to help assess the situation.

While these companies are tasked with exploring “all viable solutions” as quickly as possible, Evergrande cautioned that nothing is guaranteed.

So far, the conglomerate has struggled to stem the bleeding and has been unable to find buyers for parts for its electric vehicle and real estate services businesses.

As of Tuesday, it has made “no material progress” in its search for investors and “it is unknown whether the group will be able to consume such a sale,” the agency said.

The company is also trying to sell its office tower in Hong Kong, which it bought for about $1.6 billion in 2015. But this “has not been completed on time,” the company said.

How are investors reacting?

Evergrande’s troubles spilled onto the streets this week when protests erupted at its Shenzhen headquarters.

Reuters footage showed several protesters at the scene on Monday (13) approaching someone identified as a company representative.

But shareholders have been cautious for months: the shares have dropped 80% of their value this year. Last week, Fitch and Moody’s Investors Services downgraded Evergrande’s credit ratings, citing its liquidity problems.

“We see some kind of default as likely,” Fitch wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

The situation could scare investors in China more broadly, at a time when they are already recovering from Beijing’s crackdown on private sector companies, especially in the technology sector.

“In our opinion, how the credit tensions in Evergrande are resolved will boost market sentiment,” wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs, referring to the credit market and the economy in general. They added that the Chinese bond market could be hit and a loss of confidence could “spread into the broader real estate sector”.

Wall Street seems more optimistic about the risks of contagion abroad.

“I don’t think the Evergrande collapse and the financial problems of Chinese real estate companies will more broadly impact the US economy or markets,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CNN Business.

What can happen next?

Analysts expect the Chinese government to step in to limit the consequences should Evergrande default. And the authorities are clearly watching closely as they try to project calm.

On Wednesday, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for China’s National Bureau of Statistics, acknowledged the plight of “some big real estate companies,” according to state media.

Without naming Evergrande directly, Fu said China’s housing market has remained stable this year, but the impact of recent events needs to be watched.

Williams of Capital Economics predicts the country’s central bank would “come in with liquidity support” if fears of a large default intensified.

The authorities are said to be acting. On Tuesday, Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that regulators had hired the international law firm King & Wood Mallesons, among other consultants, to examine the conglomerate’s finances. King & Wood Mallesons declined to comment.

According to the report, authorities in the home province of Evergrande, Guangdong, have already rejected a ransom demand from its founder. The Guangdong and Evergrande authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

But some suggest it may already be too late to save the company.

Evergrande’s financial problems have been widely dubbed by the Chinese media as “a huge black hole”, implying that no amount of money can solve the problem.

“Ultimately, we hope that the government will intervene in the Evergrande case, as it will not allow the company’s default to spread through the banking system,” Bekink said.

“The impacts of a large Evergrande default would be remarkable.”

(Kristie Lu Stout, Julia Horowitz, Laura He and the CNN Beijing office contributed to this report)

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)