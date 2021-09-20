6th installment is paid to the new Bolsa Família group; see calendar

This Monday (20/09), Caixa deposits the 6th installment of the emergency aid for a new group linked to Bolsa Família.

Caixa has already started to pay the 6th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família beneficiaries. This Monday, 20/09, the money will be deposited to those enrolled in the program with final NIS 2. In other words, the dates were staggered according to last digit of the Social Identification Number.

For the general public who are not part of Bolsa Família, emergency aid payments should start tomorrow, September 21, 2021. If you have any questions or problems with emergency aid, please contact Caixa’s call center at 111 (service operates from 7am to 10pm). There is also the possibility of making queries on the Caixa and Dataprev website.

6th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar for Bolsa Família follows the same dates as the program. In this way, the transfers occur always in the last 10 working days of each month. Remembering that Caixa grants the most advantageous benefit among emergency aid and Bolsa Família, with no possibility of accumulation.

See below the deadline for depositing the 6th installment for this audience:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

6th installment of emergency aid: calendar for others

This Tuesday (09/21), the calendar for the other beneficiaries. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, they thus receive the 6th installment on the following dates: