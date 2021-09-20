accounts for the last round – Web Volley

The definitions of the title and classification for the 2022 World Cup were left to the last round of the South American Women’s Volleyball Championship. This Sunday, in Barrancabermeja, Colombia, the two remaining games will be decisive.

For Brazil, the undefeated leader, just win a set against the Colombians to guarantee another continental title. Housewives need to win 3-0 for the unprecedented achievement.

In addition, the second direct spot for next year’s World Cup between Colombia and Argentina is at stake. In theory, the advantage belongs to the Argentines, who face Chile, who didn’t win any set in the South American Championship. A 3-0 victory will put the Panthers ahead of Colombia in set balance. This scenario forces Antônio Rizola’s team to win at least two sets in the closing match of the round against favorite Brazil.

South American Women’s 2021 Results

Wednesday, 9/15

Brazil 3 x 0 Peru (25-17, 25-23, 25-18)

Colombia 3 x 0 Chile (25-20, 25-13, 25-12)

Thursday, 9/16

Brazil 3 x 1 Argentina (23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16)

Peru 3 x 1 Colombia (25-22, 19-25, 25-21 and 25-20)

Friday, 9/17

Brazil 3 x 0 Chile (25-11, 25-19, 25-14)

Argentina 3 x 0 Peru (25-18, 25-17, 25-22)

Saturday, 9/18

Peru 3 x 0 Chile (25-20, 25-16, 25-21)

Colombia 3 x 1 Argentina (25-20, 15-25, 27-25, 25-23)

Sunday, 9/19

19h – Argentina x Chile (SporTV 2)

9:30 pm – Brazil x Colombia (SporTV 2)

Classification

1) Brazil – 9 points (three wins, nine sets won and one lost)

2) Colombia – 6 points (two wins, one loss, seven sets won and four lost)

3) Peru – 6 points (two wins, two losses, six sets won and seven lost)

4) Argentina – 3 points (one win, two defeats, five sets won and six lost)

5) Chile – 0 point (three defeats)