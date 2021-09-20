Accused of copying Luísa Sonza, Whindersson’s sister gets annoyed and shows the middle finger

Hadga Karolayne, sister of Whindersson Nunes, debuted in music in this Friday (17). On YouTube, the youngest singer released a clip, but netizens claimed she was trying to copy Luisa Sonza, his brother’s ex-wife.

In the comments, several people said that Hagda’s single, Melhor Assim, is a copy of Sonza’s hit Cliff.

“What about Whindersson’s sister who released a song and is the blatant copy of Cliff?”, fired an internet user. “Did the girl try to make a parody (?) on top of Cliff? I don’t even want to see how much hate you’re going to get”said another.

“No, my loves, but Best This Way, from Whindersson’s sister, is an undisguised answer to Cliff, you gotta admit, bro, it’s in your face”, noted one more.

After seeing the repercussion of the matter, the famous posted a photo on Instagram and rebutted the comments. Showing her middle finger, the young woman fired: “I know who I am, I know what capacity I have and it’s not ‘you’ who will say otherwise”.

“I’ve been through worse things, I’ve faced death several times and no, you won’t put me down, you won’t destroy my dreams”, concluded.

In the comments, fans supported it. “You are right! Be strong. We love”, said a follower. “You’re perfect and you resemble a rocket woman, you don’t put it in reverse”, stated another. “It rocked. that’s about it“, encouraged a third.

It’s worth remembering that Hagda Kerolayne had Instagram suspense before announcing the news. When posting a photo in a studio, she recounted: “A new journey begins. Wait….”.

“Are you ready? I’m really looking forward to releasing soon“, wrote in another publication.

Fans were excited and excited about the news. “Curious”, confessed an admirer. “That day comes soon. Come success there”, pointed out one more. “What a top”, wrote a third.

