Actor Luis Gustavo’s body is cremated in Itatiba | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The body of actor Luis Gustavo Blanco was cremated this Monday morning (20), in Itatiba (SP). He died on sunday (19), at 87 years old, after complications from bowel cancer. According to the family, the artist was in treatment against the disease since 2018.

Luis Gustavo’s body was cremated around 10 am and there was no wake. According to the G1 he learned, this was the family’s choice for the farewell to be a private moment.

Actor Luis Gustavo’s body is cremated in Itatiba this Monday

2 of 4 Actor’s body was cremated in Itatiba (SP) — Photo: Fernanda Elnour/TV TEM Actor’s body was cremated in Itatiba (SP) — Photo: Fernanda Elnour/TV TEM

Actor Luis Gustavo dies at the age of 87

The actor was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, on February 2, 1934. It was Beto Rockfeller (1968), in the soap opera on TV Tupi, who innovated the language of the genre. THE his debut on Globo was in 1976.

Among the most striking characters of the artist are the seamstress Ariclenes Almeida/Victor Valentin on “Ti Ti Ti” and Vanderlei Mathias, o Vavá, on “Sai de Baixo”, both from TV Globo.

“I’ve always dedicated myself to comedy. In comedy, children are my great teachers: I tested my characters on them. If they didn’t laugh, the character wasn’t ready. There’s no master in the world that compares to such a class,” said the actor, in testimony to the Globe Memory.

3 of 4 Aracy Balabanian, Luis Gustavo, Marcia Cabrita, Miguel Falabella and Marisa Orth — Photo: Cauê Muraro/G1 Aracy Balabanian, Luis Gustavo, Marcia Cabrita, Miguel Falabella and Marisa Orth — Photo: Cauê Muraro/G1

Luis Gustavo made several soap operas, such as “Anjo Mau” and “Duas Vidas”, in 1976, “Te Contei?”, in 1978, “Elas por Elas”, in 1982, “Ti-Ti-Ti”, in 1985, ” O Salvador da Pátria”, in 1989, “Mico Preto”, in 1990, “O Mapa da Mina”, in 1993, “The Vampire’s Kiss”, in 2002, “Starting Again”, in 2004, “The Prophet” , in 2006, “Três Irmãs”, in 2008, “Cat’s Bed”, in 2009, “A vida da gente”, in 2011, “Joia Rara”, in 2013, and “Êta Mundo Bom!”, in 2016 .

4 of 4 Luis Gustavo and José Wilker in ‘Mico Preto’, 1990 — Photo: Arquivo Cedoc/TV Globo Luis Gustavo and José Wilker in ‘Mico Preto’, 1990 — Photo: Arquivo Cedoc/TV Globo

He also participated in “Malhação”, in 2012, and in the series “As Cariocas: A Envejosa de Ipanema”, in 2010. He also made “Xuxa Especial de Natal – no Mundo da Imaginação” in 2003.

He became assistant director for several programs, including the teletheater “TV de Vanguarda”. After a short appearance in the film “Amada Amante”, by Cláudio Cunha, and a stint on TV Bandeirantes, Luis Gustavo returned to Globo as detective Mário Fofoca.

VIDEO: Elderly emotion when receiving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The artist was vaccinated against Covid-19 in February this year, in Itatiba, where he lived. The dose was applied in a drive-thru system, at the Central Specialties Clinic.

See below Globo’s press release on the actor’s death:

“The smile of actor and comedian Luis Gustavo goes out.

Luis Gustavo has always been dedicated to comedy. He said that the children were his great teachers: if they didn’t laugh, the character wasn’t ready. The interpreter of the eternal Mario Gofoca and uncle Vavá leaves us today, the 19th, at the age of 87, due to complications due to bowel cancer.

Luis Gustavo was married to Cris Botelho, father of Luis Gustavo Vidal Blanco, the result of his relationship with Heloísa Vidal, and Jessica Vignolli Blanco, the result of his marriage to the late actress Desireé Vignolli, grandfather of Marina Hoagland Blanco Buzzone, and uncle of Tato Gabus Mendes and Cássio Gabus Mendes, also actors.

Embodying great comic characters from the Brazilian soap opera, Luis Gustavo Blanco deserves a special chapter in the history of television. Born on February 2, 1934, in Gothenburg, Sweden, to Spanish parents, he arrived in Brazil as a child and adopted São Paulo as the place to establish his roots.

Even though he constantly travels to Rio de Janeiro, the actor was not intimidated by the air bridge between cities and considered himself a Paulista at heart and soul. The actor spent the last few years living in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo.

The great ‘Tatá’, nickname that followed him throughout his life and as he was known among the closest, began his career working for five years behind the cameras, being stage manager, lighting assistant and cameraman.

But the desire to debut in the artistic part spoke louder. He became assistant director for several programs, including the teletheater ‘TV de Vanguarda’. It was there that, by chance, he made his debut as an actor, in the play ‘Mas Não Se Matam Cavalos’, by Horace McCoy.

Tony Ramos laments the death of Luis Gustavo: ‘Great companion, actor and friend’

From there, he never abandoned the interpretation. His first soap opera was ‘Se o Mar Contasse’, by Ivani Ribeiro, on TV Tupi, in 1964. Also on the network, he acted in ‘O Sorriso de Helena’, ‘O Direito de Nascer’, ‘O Amor Has a Woman’s Face’ and ‘Estrelas no Chão’. Alongside his work on TV, the actor also began his career in theatre.

In 1967, for his performance in ‘Quando as Máquinas Param’, by Plínio Marcos, he won the best actor award from the São Paulo Theater Critics Association (APCT). In 1968, Luis Gustavo participated in the creation of a landmark in the Brazilian telenovela, ‘Beto Rockfeller’, an important moment in his career.

The actor also gave life to other characters that fell in the public’s liking, such as the couturier Ariclenes Almeida/Victor Valentin in ‘Ti Ti Ti’, the blind musician Léo in ‘Te Contei?’ and playboy Ricardo in ‘Anjo Mau’, all written by Cassiano Gabus Mendes.

The actor’s most memorable character, however, was undoubtedly the clumsy private detective Mário Gofoca in ‘Elas por Elas’, also by Cassiano. Later, Luis Gustavo would star with this same character in a homonymous series and the film ‘As Aventuras de Mário Gofoca’.

For several years, Luis Gustavo also acted as Vanderlei Mathias, o Vavá, on the Sunday comedy program at TV Globo ‘Get out from below’. His last works at the station were ‘Brasil a Bordo’ and ‘Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras’, both shown in 2018.”