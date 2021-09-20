Adventures in History · Chess player sues Netflix for ‘degrading’ scene in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

At 80, Nona Gaprindashvili, one of the greatest chess players in history, was very uncomfortable with the production

In 2020, Netflix launched the series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, which topped the platform’s charts for some time. Now, the streaming service is being sued by the chess player Ninth Gaprindashvili, who felt harmed by the production.

It turns out that, at the end of the series, the narrator quotes Daughter in law when talking about one of the latest challenges of Beth Harmon, the protagonist of fiction. At this point, the script speaks of the chess player’s career in a way that she considered “a liar and degrading”.

“The only thing unusual about her is really her gender,” says the series’ narrator. “And even that isn’t unique in Russia. Ninth Gaprindashvili, but she is the women’s world champion and has never faced men.”

Photograph by chess player Nona Gaprindashvili / Credit: Publicity / Georgia Chess Federation

At 80 years old, Daughter in law claims the version is false, as the production tries to create a character that would have paved the way for other women “when, in reality, I had already blazed the trail and inspired many generations.” “This is the irony”, he points out.

Annoyed, then, the chess player filed a lawsuit in court in Los Angeles, in the United States, claiming that the lying speech was transmitted to millions of people. For this reason, she asked for an indemnity of US$ 5 million (about R$ 26 million).

For now, Netflix has yet to take a stand on the lawsuit filed by Daughter in law. To the newspaper “The New York Times”, however, the platform affirmed that it respects the chess player, but does not believe that the action of Gaprindashvili has some legal merit.